This month’s #eWEEKchat, titled “Next-Gen Networking Products & Services” and which normally would have taken place on May 11, is being postponed until Tuesday, May 25. This is due to the changeover from longtime editor-in-chief Chris Preimesberger to new editor James Maguire, announced April 20 here in eWEEK.

Mr. Maguire will take over moderating the long-running live chat discussion on that day. Mr. Preimesberger is providing support for the new editor through this month as the changeover is enacted.

We’ll have a preview article on the topic in eWEEK on or about May 20, which will include some of the seed questions for the discussion. This will be the 98th monthly #eWEEKchat since January 2013.

Some quick facts:

Topic: #eWEEKchat May 25: “Next-Gen Networking Products & Services”

Date/time: Tuesday, May 25, 11am PST/2pm EST/7pm GMT

How the #eWEEKchat works: You can use #eWEEKChat to follow/participate via Twitter itself, but it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat. Instructions are on that page; log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register, and the chat begins promptly at 11am PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it is created. Special thanks to John Furrier of SiliconAngle.com for developing the CrowdChat app.