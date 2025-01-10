eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

In its 25th annual “Technology Vision” report, Accenture predicted that artificial intelligence will continue to drive new levels of autonomy across organizations. The report said AI models will need people to have a high level of trust in their performance in order to accomplish this increased autonomy. In fact, 77 percent of executives believe unlocking the true benefits of AI will only be possible if it’s built on a foundation of trust.

The report urged leaders to prepare not just for AI models to rapidly multiply across many areas of business and life, but also for these models to act autonomously on people’s behalfs. It predicted that increased AI autonomy will lead to increased autonomy for people and systems, as well.

Four Emerging Trends in AI Autonomy

The Accenture report identified four main AI trends the company predicts will emerge over the next decade or so. The first, “The Binary Big Bang,” concerns the expansion of artificial intelligence. As AI becomes more embedded in enterprise technology, development costs should drop over time. This means applications will be transformed and new systems will emerge as AI tech accelerates.

The second trend, “Your Face, in the Future,” focuses on the personalization of AI. As more and more companies adopt AI tools, it will be critical that they individualize the AI models to reflect their unique branding and voice. Otherwise, all the interfaces and chatbots will look and sound the same, making it tough for consumers to tell the difference between one business and another.

The third trend, “When LLMs Get Their Bodies,” centers on the intersection of artificial intelligence and robotics. Accenture forecasted that a “watershed moment” is coming as foundational models overhaul robotics and hypothesized that these robots will become a physical extension of AI’s cognitive models, becoming more versatile and enduring.

The fourth and final trend, “The New Learning Loop,” highlights the importance of training AI models through use. Since AI is a learning technology, it becomes more capable the more that people use it, thereby incentivizing people to use it even more. Accenture dubs this cycle the “New Learning Loop.”

