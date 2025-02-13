eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Adobe has officially entered the AI video generation race with the launch of its Firefly Video Model in a public beta. This move marks a significant step in Adobe’s expansion of AI-powered creative tools specifically designed for professional filmmakers and video editors.

Unlike OpenAI’s Sora, which generates entirely AI-driven video clips, Adobe has tailored the Firefly Video Model for professional filmmakers and video editors, particularly those using its Premiere Pro software. Instead of only generating random AI footage, Firefly is designed to enhance or fix existing scenes. It offers features like generating clips to fill gaps in scenes or adding atmospheric effects like snow or fog, making it a practical tool for film and TV studios.

While OpenAI’s Sora can generate videos up to 20 seconds long, Adobe’s Firefly currently produces five-second clips at 1080p resolution.

IP Safety and Professional Use

Adobe’s strong stance on intellectual property is a major differentiator. The Firefly Video Model is trained on licensed and public domain content, ensuring users can confidently use the generated videos in commercial projects without risking copyright infringement.

“We’re the most useful solution because we’re IP-friendly and commercially safe,” said Costin. “You can use our model without worrying about legal risks.”

To reinforce content authenticity, Adobe embeds Content Credentials into all AI-generated videos. This digital certification aligns with the company’s leadership in the Content Authenticity Initiative, which promotes transparency and verification for digital media.

The tool also seamlessly integrates with Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, including Premiere Pro and Photoshop. It allows users to generate AI clips and then fine-tune them using Adobe’s professional editing tools, such as color matching and atmospheric effects.

Adobe Firefly Video Model Pricing and Accessibility

Adobe has introduced a tiered pricing model for Firefly Video Model to cater to different user needs:

Standard Plan: $9.99/month – 20 video clips

$9.99/month – 20 video clips Pro Plan: $29.99/month – 70 video clips

In contrast, OpenAI offers 50 videos for $20 per month but at a lower resolution. A premium pricing plan for studios and high-volume users is also under development, with details expected later this year.

Adobe is also rolling out additional AI tools, including Scene to Image, which lets users create 3D references for AI-generated images, and an Audio and Video Translation tool for dubbing content into over 20 languages. These features and the Firefly Video Model are part of Adobe’s broader strategy to dominate the professional AI creative space.

Rising Competition in AI Video

Despite its fresh entry, Adobe faces stiff competition from AI video models like Sora from OpenAI and the upcoming second generation of Google’s Veo AI model, both of which have gained attention for their advanced features. Startups like Runway and Pika Labs also push the boundaries of what AI can do in video creation.

Adobe’s strategy focuses on quality over clip length, emphasizing professional-grade results that smoothly integrate into existing workflows. “We think great motion, structure, and definition are more important than longer clips that might be unusable,” Costin explained.

With Firefly Video Model, Adobe signals that AI-generated video is not just for experimentation; it’s a professional-grade tool ready for real-world production.