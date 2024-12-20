eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Google just announced that its advanced video creation tool, Veo, is now available for select business customers through a private preview. Companies can access Veo through Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s platform for building and running AI models.

The Power of Veo

First unveiled at Google’s I/O developer conference in May, Veo is Google’s flagship text-to-video AI model capable of producing short, high-definition video clips in 720p or 1080p resolution. Users can create six-second clips from text prompts or images, with options for cinematic effects, time lapses, and even masked editing to refine specific sections of the video.

The AI tool also offers flexibility in aspect ratios, supporting both standard landscape and vertical formats. Alongside Veo, Google has also made its advanced image generator, Imagen 3, widely available on Vertex AI, introducing new customization and editing tools for users.

Built for Businesses

Google has packed Veo with tools to help businesses create content safely and responsibly. The videos are watermarked with DeepMind’s SynthID technology to prevent misuse, and the platform has safety filters to block harmful or unethical content. Google also ensures that customer data isn’t used to train the AI.

“Veo and Imagen 3 both have built-in safeguards to help protect against the creation of harmful content and adhere to Google’s Responsible AI Principles,” Google said in a statement. “We will continue investing in new techniques to improve the safety and privacy protections of our models. We do not use customer data to train our models, in accordance with Google Cloud’s built-in data governance and privacy controls. Your customer data is only processed according to your instructions.”

Generative AI is quickly becoming a game-changer for businesses, with 86 percent of companies already using it reporting higher revenue. With this launch, Google continues outpacing competitors like OpenAI, whose Sora video generation tool just hit the market.

Businesses can use Veo to create marketing materials, social media content, or even short film clips. For instance, Oreo’s parent company, Mondelez International, plans to use Veo for marketing campaigns. Quora is also looking to integrate it into its chatbot platform, Poe, to make conversations more engaging. Agoda, a popular travel platform, is already testing Veo to generate videos of travel destinations. By doing so, they’re cutting down production time and exploring new ways to captivate their audience.