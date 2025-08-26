Amidst months of allegations from content creators in various niches, YouTube has finally admitted to using AI to enhance videos on its platform.
Goldman Sachs says AI will boost productivity, cause a short spike in unemployment, and disrupt some jobs, but the impact will be brief.
Acrobat Studio combines Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Express, and customizable AI agents in one workspace. Read about its standout feature, pricing, and more.
Hundreds of thousands of Grok chatbot chats, including sensitive data, were exposed on Google after xAI’s share feature leaked them.
AI is rapidly moving beyond creating static videos to generating entire interactive worlds you can play in real-time, with Google's new Genie 3 leading a wave of "world models" from competitors like Tencent and open-source projects.
AI appears superhuman on deeply flawed medical benchmarks while simultaneously eroding real-world doctors' skills, revealing a critical need to fix how we measure AI's capabilities before we irrevocably change the practice of medicine.
The rapid acceleration of AI innovation presents a challenge for many organizations. Some are actively addressing this shift, while others lack direction, and there are those choosing to delay their response. But no matter where your business stands, one fact is clear: AI-ready data is the holy grail of modern innovation. Every AI journey begins […]
The outlook for digital transformation appears bleak, and there’s no indication it’s improving. While 90% of C-level leaders surveyed by McKinsey say their companies have undergone a digital transformation in the last two years, the risk of failure falls as high as 95%, according to Bain & Company. For most organizations, becoming truly data-driven remains […]
Curious about the jobs AI might replace? Explore our insights and prepare for the future of work today.
Explore the best AI legal tech solutions for lawyers—boost efficiency, automate legal tasks, and streamline case management with cutting-edge tools.
Tired of messy meeting notes? We tested 30+ AI tools — see the top eight that actually work, with pros, cons, pricing, and real user reviews.
eSpeaks host Corey Noles sits down with Qualcomm's Craig Tellalian to explore a workplace computing transformation: the rise of AI-ready PCs.
Matt Hillary, VP of Security and CISO at Drata, details problems and solutions as AI plays an expanding role in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC).
Greg Whalen, CTO of Prove AI, detailed the many issues around AI governance, including new challenges created by the rise of agentic AI.
Nick Heudecker, Sr. Director, Market Strategy and Competitive Intelligence at Cribl, discussed how to address cyber risks in LLMs and data harvesting, and also made predictions about the future of cybersecurity in the age of AI.
Harry Wang, VP of Growth and New Ventures at Sonar, details the need for oversight in software development to ensure that AI-driven code—and all code—meets quality standards.
Vairavan Subramanian, Senior Director of Product Management at Zscaler, explains the benefits of Data Security Posture Management, including the role that AI plays in this cybersecurity technology.
Discover the best AI powered BI tools to transform data into actionable insights, automate analysis, and drive smarter business decisions.
Comparing Azure Machine Learning and Databricks for your data solutions? Explore our analysis to find the best fit for your needs.
A panel of industry experts discusses evolving trends and current best practices in the data analytics sector.
Databricks vs Snowflake: Who comes out on top? Dive into our 2024 analysis to make the best decision for your data!
Both Databricks and AWS Redshift are well-respected and highly-rated data platforms. But which is best for your business?
Compare Azure Synapse and Databricks for your data needs. Explore features, performance, and use cases to make an informed decision.
eSpeaks host Corey Noles speaks with Kong's SVP of Engineering Saju Pillai about how APIs have evolved into fully realized digital products.
Discover the intriguing story of Ayrin, a nursing student who fell in love with her AI boyfriend created through ChatGPT, exploring virtual fantasies and emotional connections.
Explore Meta's SEAMLESSM4T, a revolutionary AI translation system that translates speech in 101 languages and delivers output in 36, bridging communication gaps.
During a live conversation on the X (Twitter) platform, a group of industry experts discusses current and future trends in cloud computing.
A group of industry experts will discuss and debate techniques to gain the most from generative AI, as well as key trends in this emerging technology.
A group of experts will discuss – using Twitter – the state of multicloud computing in 2024 – and what companies can do to improve their multicloud deployment.
Fixed wireless is a reliable and simple-to-set-up internet solution for residential and commercial customers using radio waves, not trenches lined with fiber connections like the cable companies have used for decades.
Cisco announced new initiatives to help its partner community succeed.
Ninety percent of enterprises want unified Wi-Fi and private 4G/5G with a cohesive management experience.
Providence, a healthcare organization with 51 hospitals and 829 clinics, selected an SD-WAN solution to improve performance and reliability.
The role of the WAN has changed, causing companies to rethink their network strategies.
The Verizon Frontline is a network service dedicated to supporting first responders during emergencies and regular, non-crisis days.
