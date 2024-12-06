eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Agentic AI is once again redefining the role of artificial intelligence in business and daily life, transitioning the technology from a reactive tool to a proactive powerhouse. AI has already proven its efficiency. Thanks to agentic AI, in 2025, it will reveal its true potential.

Unlike typical AI models that require user input for each task, agentic AI independently acts once initial instructions are given. These autonomous AI agents can craft actionable plans and employ tools to execute tasks without further user intervention. For businesses, this marks a shift toward AI fulfilling its promise of genuinely taking over routine operations, enabling employees to concentrate on strategic initiatives and complex projects. Agentic AI will also make significant strides in data analysis and business intelligence. These systems can autonomously review data, identify patterns, streamline workflows, and make decisions without human guidance.

Despite agentic AI’s benefits, less than one percent of enterprise software has currently integrated with an autonomous agent model. That’s likely to change. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 33 percent of software applications will feature agentic capabilities, enabling 15 percent of daily work decisions to be made autonomously.

Ethical Concerns of AI

Half of the public still doesn’t trust the AI models that are already available. A global survey revealed that 61 percent of participants were ambivalent or unwilling to trust AI, citing concerns about cybersecurity, perpetuation of unfair biases, disinformation, and privacy infringements. Once agentic AI’s autonomous decision-making comes into play, another layer of skepticism is added. AI governance is critical to addressing these concerns, but public trust in regulatory bodies is just as fragile as their trust in AI.

One-third of surveyed individuals lack confidence in governments and corporations’ ability to regulate AI effectively. Conversely, 76 percent have more faith in national universities, research institutions, and defense organizations’ ability to govern AI.

Other AI Technology Trends

The ethical development and use of AI have become critical priorities, positioning the adoption of AI governance platforms as one of the top trends in technology for 2025. Businesses that create and implement AI are eager to stay ahead of regulatory demands and are turning to tools designed to maintain compliant AI practices.

Transparency will play a pivotal role in governance, as reflected in emerging AI regulation guidelines that emphasize the need for developers to explain how their models work. The AI compliance landscape will undergo a series of changes over the next few years, with plans for continuous updates to match the technology’s pace. Alongside AI agents and governance, other AI technology trends include:

Disinformation security

Ambient intelligence

Energy-efficient computing

Neurological enhancement

These trends and autonomous agents are pushing AI into the next phase of its journey. AI holds immense potential to revolutionize industries and lives. However, as it reaches its full potential, it must navigate its development and deployment responsibly and with care.