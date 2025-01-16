eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A 53-year-old French woman lost $800,000 in a heart-wrenching scam after believing she was in a romantic relationship with Hollywood star Brad Pitt. Not just any scam, this was a sophisticated AI-powered hoax involving deepfake images, fake messages, and fabricated stories. The ordeal began when the woman created her first Instagram account while on a ski trip with her family and received a message from someone claiming to be Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt.

The message simply said that the woman was the person her son should be with. Flattered by the unexpected attention, she responded, unaware she was stepping into a carefully crafted trap.

Over time, the AI scammer impersonating Brad Pitt sent her poems and declarations of love. He began asking for money, claiming ex-wife Angelina Jolie froze his bank account and later claimed he was dying of kidney cancer, getting a fake doctor to confirm his story.

Feeling compelled to help, the woman wired $800,000 to a Turkish bank account, convinced she was saving the life of her “true love.”

How AI is Making Scams More Convincing

Not that long ago, you could avoid a scam by hanging up on the scammer. Not anymore. The Brad Pitt AI scam underscores how advanced technology is making scams more convincing. AI scammers exploit emotional vulnerabilities by learning a victim’s likes, dislikes, and triggers. For this woman, the scammer created a deeply personal bond, ultimately leading her to make life-altering decisions, like agreeing to marry him.

Moved by the scammer popping the big question, she divorced her millionaire husband despite several warnings from her daughter. Besides catering to a person’s need to be loved, AI scammers will use AI to generate audio clips, videos, or pictures of loved ones in trouble to demand urgent financial assistance.

AI Scams to Look Out for in 2025

Here are some of the top AI scams to keep an eye out for in 2025:

AI Chatbot Scams: A scammer will create a fake online chat and pose as a customer service agent or company employee to ask for personal information.

A scammer will create a fake online chat and pose as a customer service agent or company employee to ask for personal information. AI Deepfake Scams: Like the Brad Pitt impersonation, scammers use AI to create highly realistic videos of public figures or loved ones.

Like the Brad Pitt impersonation, scammers use AI to create highly realistic videos of public figures or loved ones. AI Voice Cloning Scams: This technology empowers scammers to mimic voices in real time, making victims believe they’re speaking to someone they trust.

Before trusting any claims, whether from a celebrity or a loved one, verify their identity through trusted channels. If a family member claims they’re in danger, reach out directly or confirm their safety with someone close to them. Always question the authenticity of urgent requests, especially when they involve financial transactions. Remember, if it feels too good or too urgent to be true, it probably is.

