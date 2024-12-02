eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Google is once again enhancing the shopping experience by integrating AI into its Google Lens tool. This will make it easier for consumers to make informed purchasing decisions while shopping in physical stores. The new feature, unveiled ahead of the holiday season, promises to take the guesswork out of in-store shopping by offering real-time product insights, price comparisons, and local inventory information.

Revolutionizing In-Store Shopping

Following the success of Google Lens in helping users shop online, Google is now expanding the tool’s capabilities to brick-and-mortar stores. Using Google Lens, shoppers can scan products in-store to instantly receive information on reviews, alternative retailers, and price comparisons. The feature is powered by Google’s Shopping Graph, which contains 45 billion product listings, and its Gemini AI models. This update aims to make shopping more informed and transparent, especially as consumers increasingly rely on online resources like reviews and pricing details before making purchases.

“There’s nothing like the magic of in-store shopping during the holidays,” explained Lilian Rincon, Google’s VP of Consumer Shopping Product, “and at the same time, we’ve all come to rely on reading reviews, comparing prices, and researching before buying.”

Enhanced Shopping Features for the Holidays

With the holidays fast approaching, Google is also making its Google Maps more shopping-friendly. Users will soon be able to search for specific products directly in the Maps app to find nearby stores that carry the items, making it easier to locate gifts or everyday necessities without wasting time. The feature will initially support categories like beauty products, toys, electronics, home goods, clothing, and groceries.

Shoppers will also benefit from Google Pay’s expanded capabilities, which now include more buy-now, pay-later options, such as Afterpay. Klarna will also be available soon, further increasing payment flexibility for consumers this holiday season.

The Future of Google Shopping

Google’s new approach to in-store shopping comes at a time when Lens is already seeing widespread use. The tool now handles nearly 20 billion visual searches every month, with 20 percent of these searches related to shopping. This shows consumers increasingly rely on visual search tools like Google Lens to streamline their purchasing decisions.

As the retail landscape evolves, these updates reflect Google’s ongoing commitment to improving the shopping experience across both digital and physical channels. The integration of AI into Google Lens is just the beginning, and with more retailers joining the platform, it’s clear that AI-driven shopping is here to stay.