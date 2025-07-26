eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

AI may be steam rolling its way into the workforce, but it’s not for everyone. A new survey finds that 22% of professionals feel compelled to adopt AI in work situations where they lack confidence — so much so that 16% have admitted to pretending to use the technology.

Seventy-five percent of employees are now expected to use AI at work, whether formally or informally, according to the survey of 1,047 full-time professionals conducted by Howdy.com, a recruitment firm that connects Latin American software engineers with businesses.

The survey also highlighted training gaps: While 25% of those expected to use AI received no training whatsoever, another 25% were given formal instruction, and 33% were allotted work hours to learn the technology.

Over half of workers pay out of pocket for AI tools

For those who rely heavily on AI, “it’s become their right hand,’’ the survey noted. Thirteen percent reported constant use of AI, 46% rely on it daily, and 25% use it several times per week.

The perceived benefits are substantial — 84% of respondents said AI made them more productive, 71% claimed to use it efficiently, and another 16% said they were still learning the ropes.

“AI use is so ubiquitous that many workers are taking things into their own hands,’’ the survey said. “Fifty-six percent pay out of pocket for higher-powered AI tools, averaging $68 monthly.”

High satisfaction with AI

Not surprisingly, there are many benefits to using AI in the workplace. The survey found that 69% of respondents experienced increased job satisfaction due to AI, while 74% reported lower stress levels at work, and 72% said they feel less burned out.

More than two-thirds of professionals described feeling energized by bringing AI into their workflow. In contrast to concerns that the technology fosters isolation, 31% said it actually helped reduce loneliness, and 25% noted improved collaboration.

A double-edged sword

AI is a double-edged sword. According to the Howdy.com survey, one in four employees struggle to keep up with the new technology, saying they “often” or “always” feel overwhelmed by it. And, even with the productivity gains, 33% said learning, using, and checking AI takes as much time as it did before deploying it.

Additionally, 9% also said their sense of professional self-worth has taken a hit since integrating AI into their workflow.

Even with all the pros and cons, 83% of respondents agreed that it is worth investing in AI, with 66% citing increased capacity for problem-solving and creativity in their jobs.

