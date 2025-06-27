eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Employees who use AI daily are 34% more satisfied with their jobs and feel more optimistic about the future, according to a new study by The Happiness Research Institute and Jabra titled “Work and wellbeing in the age of AI.”

Regular AI users also reported higher levels of purpose at work and outside of the office; two-thirds of those who reported high job satisfaction also described themselves as happy in their personal lives.

“The future of work isn’t just technological — it’s emotional,” said Meik Wiking, chief executive officer of The Happiness Institute and author of “The Little Book of Hygge,’’ in a statement.

The researchers examined the intersection of workplace tech and emotional well-being and surveyed more than 3,700 knowledge workers across 11 countries.

Job advancement, goals achieved

In addition, the report found that 78% of frequent AI users said they were better at achieving their professional goals, compared to just 63% of infrequent users. Similarly, 70% of regular AI users saw more opportunities to advance their careers, versus 38% of those who used AI once a week or less.

AI adopters also expressed greater optimism about their future in the workplace. According to the study, 47% of frequent users believed their job satisfaction would improve, compared with 27% of infrequent users. They also showed more confidence that their work would remain enjoyable (44% vs. 23%) and fulfilling (45% vs 24%).

The flip side: AI brings on stress

Despite the overall benefits, frequent AI users reported experiencing 20% higher levels of stress compared to those who use AI less often. The study suggests this may be due to pressures to master new tools, generate effective prompts, and keep up with evolving AI systems.

The added mental load of reviewing and interpreting AI-generated outputs may also be contributing to rising stress levels. Workers must not only have to use these tools but also review and verify AI responses regularly, which demands critical judgment and attentiveness.

AI has room to grow in the workplace

While AI has many documented benefits, deployment at work is still in the nascent stage. Nearly one-third of high-skilled professionals have never used AI at their jobs, the report noted. Those who do are engaging with AI across a wide range of inputs, from typing to using voice prompts, and using it for diverse tasks in multiple environments.

This, the report says, marks “a critical moment” for workplace AI. Organizations must now consider how they implement AI tools in ways that support — rather than strain — employee well-being.

