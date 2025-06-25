eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Searching for a job is already a job in itself, and writing a resume can feel like a chore. Thanks to AI-powered resume builders, you can craft a standout resume without worrying about how to start or stressing about formatting. These tools can help you generate a resume from scratch or optimize your current one, tailoring it to the specific job opening you’re applying for.

AI-powered resume builders are like personal writing assistants that help speed up the tedious process of creating your resume by suggesting tailored content based on your experience and desired position. Plus, AI-generated resumes are formatted to pass the Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) that many companies use to filter candidates.

Here is my rundown of five AI resume builders you can use for your next job application.

MyPerfectResume

With its AI-powered tips and free ATS resume checker, MyPerfectResume, a web-based builder tool, can accelerate your resume creation process. The platform’s ATS resume checkers scan for over 30 criteria and provide instant suggestions to improve your resume score. It helps you evaluate your resume’s strengths and suggest improvements that can help you stand out from among hundreds of applicants.

Here’s how simple it works: you just need to upload your resume and go to the dashboard to view your score, view the areas that need fixing, and optimize your resume using MyPerfectResume before sending or downloading it.

Rezi

Rezi is an award-winning free AI resume builder used by over three million job seekers worldwide. This resume builder focuses on automating the resume creation process while also allowing you to customize your resume based on your goals and preferences.

Unlike other resume builders that focus on resume design, Rezi focuses on the content. It’s packed with features that will help you craft a comprehensive resume, such as its AI bullet point writer and editor, resume summary generator, keyword targeting, and real-time content analysis.

Kickresume

Kickresume stands out with its creative, visually appealing templates and the ability to import your LinkedIn profile for a faster resume creation process. Used by over six million job seekers worldwide, Kickresume is an ATS-friendly resume builder.

It’s also powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4, so it will help you automatically generate text that sounds human. When you use this platform, you can learn from resumes of real examples from users who landed jobs in top companies like Nike, Apple, and Facebook. Browse through Kickresume’s 400+ job-specific resume and cover letter guides, as well as 1,500+ cover letter and resume examples, to find the best option to help you get that dream job.

Canva AI Resume Builder

Canva isn’t only one of the best free AI art generators out there, but also an excellent AI resume builder you should try. Its free AI resume builder features an easy drag-and-drop editor to help you easily add, remove, and arrange elements and content of your resume.

You can choose from hundreds of free and professionally designed templates or produce a resume from scratch with Canva’s content and media generator. With a simple click, you can also change the color of the fonts and layout and add graphics to suit the job you’re applying for.

Teal

Teal combines resume building with job search management. It creates ATS-friendly resumes quickly and helps you track applications, manage networking, and prepare for interviews. You can quickly tailor your resume for each job using AI by finding the right keywords from job descriptions to highlight your qualifications on your resume.

Another thing I love about Teal is its job tracker feature that helps you organize and manage your job search in one place. You can bookmark jobs from any job board by installing Teal’s Chrome extension.

How to get the most out of AI resume builders

Be specific and honest

The more concrete information you feed into the AI resume builder, the better results you’ll get back. Craft a straightforward prompt instead of typing something vague. For example, say “Led a team of 8, boosting project efficiency by 25%,” instead of “project management experience.” When you give AI more details and actual numbers, it can generate stronger bullet points that show measurable results in your resume.

Use AI as a starting point, not the final word

AI-generated content is a fantastic foundation, but it can sometimes sound generic or robotic. Take those suggestions and personalize them with your own voice and style. Add unique accomplishments, tweak phrasing, and make sure your personality shines through. This balance keeps your resume professional yet authentic.

Tailor your resume for each job

Customize your resume by tweaking keywords and emphasizing different skills based on each job description. Look at what job postings are emphasizing and adjust your resume based on them so you’ll have higher chances of passing ATS filters. Highlight different skills based on what the job posting requires, swap in relevant keywords, and reorganize sections based on what they’re looking for.

Ready to upgrade your resume? Here’s your next move

Now that you know how AI-powered resume builders can simplify your job search and help you stand out, it’s time to take action. Start by choosing one of the tools that meets your needs and fits your preferences. Once you find the right AI resume builder tool for you, set aside some focused time to list down your work history, achievements, and job descriptions for roles you’re interested in. Then, add this information to the AI builder, explore different templates and recommendations, and tailor your resume for each application or industry.