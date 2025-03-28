eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Kim Jong Un is accelerating North Korea’s military modernization through the deployment of AI-powered suicide drones designed for precision strikes. The unveiling of these autonomous weapons marks a significant — and troubling — technological leap, signaling a new chapter in AI-powered warfare.

The North Korean leader recently inspected the military AI drones firsthand. Experts believe the program may be backed by Russian technology, underscoring a deepening military alliance between the two nations.

What are suicide drones?

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released images of Kim Jong-Un inspecting the suicide drones at a military facility. Suicide drones, also called kamikaze drones, are one-time-use drones that crash into a target to explode and destroy it. North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released images of Kim Jong-Un inspecting the suicide drones at a military facility.

According to the report, the drones support reconnaissance missions and can identify tactical targets while monitoring activities across land and sea. The images showed multiple fixed-wing drones lined up as Kim was briefed on their capabilities.

According to the state media, the attack drones use AI to refine targeting precision. KCNA emphasized that developing unmanned systems is part of North Korea’s push to advance its military technology.

Did Russia play a role in Pyongyang’s AI drone development?

South Korean officials suspect foreign support played a role in North Korea’s new AI suicide drones. The advanced targeting systems showcased this week raised red flags in Seoul, where defense officials say the tech doesn’t match Pyongyang’s typical capabilities. “Russia may have had something to do [with] the internal system and parts,” Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Lee Sung-jun told Reuters.

This suspicion is further reinforced by ongoing arms-for-aid deals between Pyongyang and Moscow. South Korea’s intelligence agency reported early in 2024 that North Korea sent over 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia in exchange for food and technical support. With the emergence of AI-powered drones, South Korean officials say the payoff from this exchange is now materializing in real time.

U.S. military AI vs North Korea’s AI suicide drones

As North Korea pushes offensive drone technology, the U.S. is focusing on advancing AI-driven defense systems.

Anduril Industries, under a $642 million contract with the U.S. Marine Corps, is creating AI counter-drone systems to protect military installations. Partnering with OpenAI, Anduril aims to enhance real-time detection and response, bolstering defenses against autonomous threats. Aside from these AI systems, the U.S. military plans to use AI-enabled machine guns, like “The Bullfrog,” to track and eliminate drones with high precision.

This technological divergence highlights the differing military priorities in applying artificial intelligence.

Autonomous warfare is here

Experts warn that North Korea’s autonomous drones pose a growing security risk. The real concern is whether these AI systems are reliable enough to operate without triggering unintended conflict. As warfare shifts to AI, are we prepared to trust machines with life-and-death decisions?