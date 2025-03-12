eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A new Consumer Reports assessment revealed the serious security gaps in some AI voice cloning tools that cybercriminals are exploiting with minimal effort to commit fraud. The findings raise urgent concerns about consumer protection and the need for stricter regulations to curb the rising threat of scams from AI-driven impersonation.

Most AI voice cloning companies leave door open for misuse

Consumer Reports assessed six AI voice cloning companies — Descript, ElevenLabs, Lovo, PlayHT, Resemble AI, and Speechify — and found that only Descript and Resemble AI have meaningful safeguards against misuse. The other four AI voice cloning tools rely on weak self-attestation systems, where users merely confirm they have the legal right to clone a voice; this loophole leaves the door open for fraudsters.

Grace Gedye, policy analyst at Consumer Reports, criticized these AI companies for failing to adopt basic protections against unauthorized cloning. “Our assessment shows that there are basic steps companies can take to make it harder to clone someone’s voice without their knowledge — but some companies aren’t taking them,” Geyde said.

The report calls for stricter regulations and proactive measures from tech firms to address these vulnerabilities.

How AI voice cloning mimics your voice in seconds

AI voice cloning technology can replicate your voice with alarming accuracy, requiring only a few seconds of audio. Once a voice sample is uploaded, AI models analyze speech patterns, tone, and cadence to generate synthetic audio that closely resembles the original speaker.

This technology has advanced to the point where cloned voices can be used in real-time conversations or seamlessly inserted into audio recordings. Consumer Reports warns that without stronger safeguards, AI voice cloning could become a major tool for fraud, enabling cybercriminals to deceive victims with near-perfect imitations.

Don’t be the next victim: Steps your business should take

The findings of Consumer Reports on AI voice cloning exemplifies how some generative AI tools, lacking adequate safeguards, can be weaponized for fraud. To prevent becoming a victim, businesses must:

Implement multi-factor authentication (MFA) for sensitive communications.

Train employees on recognizing voice cloning attempts.

Monitor advancements in artificial intelligence fraud detection technologies.

As AI-generated voices become more sophisticated, staying ahead of evolving threats is critical. Without stronger regulations, bad actors will continue to exploit this technology — turning voices into weapons for deception.