Amazon announced this week its new generative AI tool that is designed to help shoppers find the best items based on their unique passions and interests, leading to an easier and more effective shopping experience.

The Amazon AI assistant called Interests will prompt users to describe what they’re shopping for, then take user input and “proactively” identify products based on their personal preferences. This AI tool even modifies the way users will discover new products, as it works constantly in the background, checking new Amazon inventory for items that align with the user’s interests.

Users can use everyday language to create personalized shopping prompts that Interests will use to scan the Amazon store for related products. For example, a prompt stating “Oil painting supplies and materials” would send Interests on the hunt for fine art accessories. For shoppers who want to take a more conversational approach to their prompts, Interests can understand and respond accordingly as long as the prompt contains descriptors of the ideal product, such as its material, purpose, or price range.

So far, Interests AI is available only to a small group of U.S. customers, although Amazon plans to expand access to the tool in the upcoming months.

More AI initiatives from Amazon

This development is just one in the line of several AI initiatives Amazon has been rolling out as it embraces the popularity of generative AI. It comes alongside advancements like AI-generated review summaries and upgrades to its existing AI chatbot, Rufus, and Amazon’s personal assistant tool, Alexa. Amazon announced an upgraded version of Alexa last month called Alexa+, which is embedded with generative AI, enabling it to take on more advanced tasks.

According to reports from CNBC, Amazon is also testing a health chatbot that will be able to answer users’ medical questions. The chatbot, Health AI, can also select products to treat certain health conditions and direct users to medical care resources like Amazon Pharmacy and One Medical.

Last month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that approximately 1,000 generative AI applications have either been built or are currently being developed across Amazon’s business units. The company is one of many large players focusing on generating revenue through customer service initiatives using generative AI. According to a Salesforce survey, 92% of decision-makers at organizations with AI say generative AI helps them deliver better customer service.

