Generative AI is transforming the contact center. Learn more about how this new technology is making a huge impact on customer service.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Using generative AI (GenAI) in contact centers transforms the way organizations manage customer service processes by automating routine inquiries and providing real-time resolutions. This reduces waiting times and allows agents to build more meaningful interactions, significantly increasing customer satisfaction.

Particularly through large language models (LLMs), generative AI augments the capabilities of virtual agents and chatbots, enabling them to interpret and respond to customer queries with greater accuracy and nuance. As the adoption of generative AI in the contact center industry continues to grow, businesses need to understand its specific applications, benefits, and potential challenges to maximize its advantages and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Generative AI is being used in contact centers for several purposes, including voice generation, 24/7 support, real-time agent assistance, call summarization, and sentiment analysis. (Jump to Section)

(Jump to Section)

Using GenAI in contact centers results in higher efficiency, consistent quality, cost savings, streamlined operations, and better customer experiences. (Jump to Section)

(Jump to Section)

Key considerations in deploying generative AI include data privacy and security, integration with existing systems, employee training, ethical concerns, and maintaining human touch in customer interactions. (Jump to Section)

(Jump to Section)

Successful implementation involves assessing business needs, choosing the right technology, using high-quality training data, educating employees, and continuously monitoring and fine-tuning the AI systems. (Jump to Section)

(Jump to Section)

Generative AI is expected to handle increasingly complex customer needs, with more contact centers adopting this technology, while also potentially reshaping roles in the industry. (Jump to Section)

How is Generative AI Being Used in Contact Centers Today?

GenAI is helping contact centers deliver exceptional customer experiences in several ways, empowering businesses to streamline processes and boost agent performance. Here are some of the most common uses:

Voice Generation for Customer Calls: Contact centers are using GenAI to produce synthetic voices that clone agents for consistent interactions, enabling personalized responses such as providing order updates in real-time.

Contact centers are using GenAI to produce synthetic voices that clone agents for consistent interactions, enabling personalized responses such as providing order updates in real-time. Off-Hours Customer Support: GenAI gives contact centers the ability to extend 24/7 support to customers by composing instant, tailored responses to inquiries at any time.

GenAI gives contact centers the ability to extend 24/7 support to customers by composing instant, tailored responses to inquiries at any time. Service Representative Coaching and Live Assistance: GenAI can give real-time feedback on customer interactions and offer access to relevant information during live calls.

GenAI can give real-time feedback on customer interactions and offer access to relevant information during live calls. Call Recording and Summarization: Automating call transcription and summarization with AI simplifies the extraction of key information from calls for quality assurance.

Automating call transcription and summarization with AI simplifies the extraction of key information from calls for quality assurance. Omnichannel Content and Communication Enrichment: Businesses can personalize customer communications on different platforms with GenAI by producing tailored responses based on customer data, promoting consistency, regardless of the communication channel.

Businesses can personalize customer communications on different platforms with GenAI by producing tailored responses based on customer data, promoting consistency, regardless of the communication channel. Sentiment Analysis: Organizations can use GenAI to gauge customers’ emotional tones and sentiment during conversations, enabling agents to prioritize responses based on urgency and emotional context.

Organizations can use GenAI to gauge customers’ emotional tones and sentiment during conversations, enabling agents to prioritize responses based on urgency and emotional context. Automated Follow-up: GenAI tools can automatically generate follow-up messages based on the outcomes of live calls, ensuring timely communication and boosting customer engagement.

GenAI tools can automatically generate follow-up messages based on the outcomes of live calls, ensuring timely communication and boosting customer engagement. Self-Service on Customer Service Portals: Businesses can upgrade customer service portal capabilities by letting GenAI create automated and personalized responses based on customer data or develop dynamic FAQs and interactive guides to help customers find solutions independently.

Businesses can upgrade customer service portal capabilities by letting GenAI create automated and personalized responses based on customer data or develop dynamic FAQs and interactive guides to help customers find solutions independently. Product Recommendation: By evaluating customer engagements, preferences, and browsing history, generative AI systems can suggest relevant products or services, fostering customer loyalty and possibly increasing revenue through added sales.

By evaluating customer engagements, preferences, and browsing history, generative AI systems can suggest relevant products or services, fostering customer loyalty and possibly increasing revenue through added sales. Multi-Language Support: GenAI tools break down language barriers by translating and localizing customer conversations by helping agents connect with customers in their preferred languages, promoting inclusivity.

7 Benefits of Generative AI in Contact Centers

Employing generative AI introduces a range of benefits to contact centers that can refine operations, elevating efficiency, reducing costs, and building positive customer experiences that set them apart from their competitors.

Improved Efficiency and Productivity

GenAI tools can automate repetitive tasks, such as writing post-call summaries, letting agents concentrate on delivering quality customer service. Artificial intelligence (AI) systems can also provide real-time assistance to agents during conversations, minimizing the time spent searching for relevant information. This accelerates problem resolutions and helps agents give effective support. According to a report from McKinsey, generative AI could decrease the volume of human-serviced contacts by 50 percent.

Consistent Quality

Unlike human agents, whose performance is dependent upon skill or energy levels, generative AI can bring a steady and reliable standard of service. This consistency ensures that every customer receives the same high-quality service, regardless of interaction channel or time. Additionally, GenAI guarantees adherence to brand guidelines and quality standards at every conversation.

Cost Savings

Implementing generative AI in contact centers leads to substantial cost savings by decreasing the reliance on live agents for every customer inquiry. GenAI systems can automate tasks and supercharge self-service options, decreasing staffing needs and operational costs without compromising service quality.

Optimized Operations

Real-time insights and analytics from GenAI systems help organizations fine-tune operations through consistent monitoring of key performance indicators (KPIs). By having immediate data access, managers can spot issues as they arise, such as service levels declining due to low staffing, and take corrective actions promptly. This enables contact centers to make proactive adjustments for better service delivery and optimized operations.

Scalable 24/7 Support

With GenAI, contact centers can offer scalable support that operates 24/7 across multiple channels. This allows contact centers to meet the demands of customers who expect immediate assistance without hiring additional employees. In addition, global organizations with customers all over the world can cater to the needs of their customers, irrespective of the time zone.

Faster Resolution Times

Through facilitating AI-powered self-service options, giving agents instant access to relevant information, and enabling round-the-clock support, generative AI provides customers with quick answers to their questions. This shortens wait times and increases the likelihood of first-contact resolution, which is a key differentiator for businesses in any industry.

Enhanced Customer Experience

Generative AI directly elevates the customer experience by facilitating highly-personalized interactions that make customers feel valued and understood. According to a CCW market study, 70 percent of contact centers have confidence in GenAI’s personalization power.

GenAI systems customize responses to each customer’s needs and preferences with the help of advanced analytics. Combined with sentiment analysis and faster response times, this takes the customer experience to the next level.

Implementing GenAI in Contact Centers: Challenges and Considerations

Knowing the challenges and considerations in implementing generative AI in contact centers is as important as understanding how to effectively deploy this technology. Failing to address GenAI-related issues can lead to operational inefficiencies, legal repercussions, and diminished customer satisfaction.

Data Privacy and Security

Adopting generative AI in contact center operations raises concerns about data privacy and security because these types of companies typically handle sensitive data, like personal identification details and financial information. Ensuring that the GenAI systems comply with such industry regulations as GDPR, CCPA, or HIPAA is imperative to avoid legal ramifications.

Integration with Existing Systems

Integrating GenAI into existing contact center systems can be complex and resource intensive. Organizations often use legacy systems and modern software together, which may not be compatible with new AI technologies. Successful integration requires an in-depth assessment of the current infrastructure and strategic planning.

Employee Training

Comprehensive employee training is necessary in introducing generative AI into contact centers for effective use. Every team member should understand how to interact with AI tools and accurately interpret AI-generated insights. Aside from developing relevant technical skills, training should cover GenAI’s capabilities and limitations.

Ethical Considerations

Ethical considerations regarding bias and fairness are another important challenge to deal with in deploying GenAI in contact centers. AI systems can generate biased outputs if biases are present in their training data, which may result in unfair treatment of certain customer demographics. Prioritize the ethical design of AI models during AI training and administer bias detection and mitigation strategies.

Over-Reliance on Automation

Although generative AI can greatly improve efficiency, there’s a risk of becoming overly reliant on automation, which could compromise service quality. Excessively focusing on AI might lead to insufficient human oversight, resulting in errors during customer interactions or a failure to empathize with customers’ needs.

Maintaining Human Touch

Customers who get in touch with contact centers often seek empathy, understanding, and personalized interactions, which can be difficult for AI to replicate. Treat GenAI systems as tools to augment human agents’ capabilities rather than replace them. Combine GenAI’s advanced functionalities with the warmth of human interaction to maintain high service standards.

8 Best Practices for Implementing Generative AI in Contact Centers

It is necessary to follow a set of best practices to successfully integrate generative AI into business processes and maximize its benefits. By adhering to these guidelines, contact centers can seamlessly incorporate GenAI into their operations.

Assess Business Needs: Identify specific issues and goals that generative AI can address. A clear understanding of what your company requires ensures that the AI tools are aligned with your strategic objectives.

Identify specific issues and goals that generative AI can address. A clear understanding of what your company requires ensures that the AI tools are aligned with your strategic objectives. Choose the Right Technology: Select generative AI platforms that fit your operational requirements and integrate smoothly with your existing systems. Your chosen tool must support your established use cases and be adaptable for future demands.

Select generative AI platforms that fit your operational requirements and integrate smoothly with your existing systems. Your chosen tool must support your established use cases and be adaptable for future demands. Use High-Quality Training Data: Train your AI models on high-quality, relevant data reflecting real customer exchanges. Accurate and diverse training data boosts the AI’s ability to interpret context, respond appropriately, and generate valuable insights.

Train your AI models on high-quality, relevant data reflecting real customer exchanges. Accurate and diverse training data boosts the AI’s ability to interpret context, respond appropriately, and generate valuable insights. Train and Develop Employees: Provide comprehensive training to your employees on using generative AI tools effectively. Equipping staff with the necessary skills fosters confidence–building customer trust and enhancing interactions.

Provide comprehensive training to your employees on using generative AI tools effectively. Equipping staff with the necessary skills fosters confidence–building customer trust and enhancing interactions. Monitor and Evaluate Performance: Set KPIs to regularly evaluate performance. Continuous monitoring allows for timely adjustments, making sure that your AI systems keep pace with the changing business needs.

Set KPIs to regularly evaluate performance. Continuous monitoring allows for timely adjustments, making sure that your AI systems keep pace with the changing business needs. Focus on Managing High-Volume Tasks: Employ generative AI for standard inquiries and reserve the complex issues for human agents. This enables you to manage high-volume tasks, freeing agents to concentrate on handling sensitive interactions and cultivating relationships.

Employ generative AI for standard inquiries and reserve the complex issues for human agents. This enables you to manage high-volume tasks, freeing agents to concentrate on handling sensitive interactions and cultivating relationships. Prioritize Data Privacy and Security: Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and enforce robust security measures to protect customer information. This increases customer confidence and minimizes risks associated with data breaches.

Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and enforce robust security measures to protect customer information. This increases customer confidence and minimizes risks associated with data breaches. Continuously Fine-Tune: Review and update your generative AI models and processes to adapt to shifting customer requirements. Use GenAI tools for regular sentiment analysis to gain insights into customer satisfaction and adjust your services accordingly.

Top Contact Center Software to Consider

Here are three top options worth considering if you’re looking for contact center solutions with native GenAI features. Each of these AI contact center software offers AI features to enhance customer service and streamline call center operations.

HubSpot

HubSpot Service Hub is a leading contact center solution with generative AI capabilities that integrate seamlessly with its CRM platform. This software comes with call center features, like call logging, analytics, inbound call tracking, and omni-channel messaging. Its generative AI-powered Conversational AI supports the creation of dynamic, context-aware responses, bringing personalized customer service. Plus, HubSpot has AI assistants that facilitate producing or refining written content, including pages, blog posts, knowledge base articles, social posts, and marketing or sales emails. Its monthly pricing starts at $20 per user.

While HubSpot Service Hub is an excellent contact center software, its GenAI capabilities are not as advanced as its competitors’. However, HubSpot is known for constantly improving its offerings, ensuring that its customers get the newest advancements in the field.

Dialpad Ai

Dialpad Ai is an advanced customer intelligence platform with generative AI features specifically designed for contact centers. The platform’s key features include Ai Recap for summarizing calls and meetings and Ai Playbooks for real-time and context-sensitive suggestions to agents. Dialpad also has robust transcription and sentiment analysis tools, giving instant insights from conversations and letting agents adjust as customer sentiments shift. Its AI Contact Center Plan starts at $95 per user, per month.

Some users reported lagging issues with the software’s real-time analytics. Despite this drawback, Dialpad Ai has strong generative AI features that other contact center solutions lack, like sentiment analysis and real-time transcription.

Genesys Cloud CX

Genesys Cloud CX is an all-in-one, AI‑powered cloud contact center solution that enables organizations to personalize end-to-end experiences at scale. It has a built-in Agent Assist tool with an auto-summarization functionality that creates instant summaries of customer conversations. This reduces the time agents spend on after-call tasks, like note-taking. The solution also integrates predictive analytics and natural language processing (NLP) to understand customer sentiment and intent, refining personalization of customer engagements. Last but not the least, Genesys Cloud CX has an open API framework that lets organizations incorporate additional GenAI solutions to modify the platform to their specific needs. The monthly pricing for this contact center solution starts at $75 per user.

With that said, Genesys Cloud CX has numerous features that may be too complex for small businesses. However, these extensive features also make it a compelling choice for enterprises looking for an advanced contact center platform with extensive capabilities.

Bottom Line: Embrace Generative AI in the Contact Center to Elevate Service Quality

Generative AI continues to be a valuable addition to contact centers, optimizing different tasks, from responding to customer inquiries to personalizing communication. This technology can assist agents in maintaining high quality of customer service levels while giving customers timely and relevant information.

However, organizations must be aware of the challenges that come with adopting generative AI, such as potential biases and the need for human oversight. Adhering to best practices in GenAI usage and deployment will ensure that the technology will be an effective support for human agents. Looking ahead, generative AI holds promise for further deeper customer communications—and by embracing this technology, contact centers can better meet the requirements of their customers.

Discover the AI companies that drive innovation in various industries by reading our article on 150 Top AI Companies of 2024.