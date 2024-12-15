eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Anthropic, the company behind the popular Claude AI models, has raised an additional $4 billion from Amazon. This latest funding strengthens the partnership, making Amazon Web Services (AWS) Anthropic’s leading cloud and training partner. Amazon’s total investment in the San Francisco-based startup now stands at $8 billion while still maintaining its position as a minority investor.

“We’ve been impressed by Anthropic’s pace of innovation and commitment to responsible development of generative AI and look forward to deepening our collaboration,” AWS CEO Matt Garman said in a statement.

According to a blog post, Anthropic will adopt AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips as part of this expanded partnership to power its AI model training and deployment. These custom-designed chips offer enhanced computational efficiency and scalability, enabling Anthropic to push the boundaries of next-generation AI development. Anthropic has been working closely with AWS’s Annapurna Labs to refine these chips for AI applications. The collaboration aims to deliver groundbreaking performance for model training through a joint focus on low-level software optimization and hardware efficiency.

“This has been a year of breakout growth for Claude, and our collaboration with Amazon has been instrumental in bringing Claude’s capabilities to millions of end users across tens of thousands of customers on Amazon Bedrock,” Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei added. “We’re looking forward to working with Amazon to train and power our most advanced AI models using AWS Trainium, and helping to unlock the full potential of their technology.”

Claude as Core Infrastructure

Anthropic’s Claude models have seen explosive growth, with deployments across industries via AWS’s Bedrock platform. Companies like Pfizer, Intuit, and Perplexity leverage Claude to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance user experiences. For example, Pfizer uses Claude to accelerate drug development, saving tens of millions of dollars, while the European Parliament utilizes Claude-powered “Archibot” to make millions of multilingual documents instantly searchable.

This partnership also gives AWS customers unique access to fine-tuning Claude models with proprietary data, further strengthening Claude’s appeal as a customizable and secure AI platform.

Anthropic’s latest model, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, has been making waves with its ability to perform complex tasks like navigating computers autonomously. These advancements have drawn in “tens of thousands” of customers, including healthcare, tech, and government businesses.

As the market for generative AI is predicted to surpass $1 trillion within the next decade, Amazon’s additional $4 billion investment further cements its role as a critical player in the fast-growing AI ecosystem.