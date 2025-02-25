eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Anthropic has taken a bold step forward in the AI arena with the launch of its latest models: Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code. These innovative tools are designed to empower users by allowing them to control the depth of AI reasoning — a feature that sets a new industry standard. The introduction of these models comes as the company seeks to differentiate itself from competitors like OpenAI and DeepSeek, heralding a new era in customizable artificial intelligence.

Enhanced user customization

A standout feature of Claude 3.7 Sonnet is its unprecedented user-directed reasoning control. Users can now decide how much the AI should “think through” its responses. This tailored approach optimizes performance for a range of tasks — from creative writing to complex problem-solving — and addresses longstanding concerns over opaque AI decision-making processes. By allowing users the ability to modulate reasoning depth, Anthropic enhances both the transparency and efficiency of its AI models.

The launch of Claude Code extends this customization into coding and technical tasks. With capabilities designed to support developers and technical professionals, Claude Code refines code generation and debugging functionalities. This dual-model strategy diversifies Anthropic’s offerings and reinforces its commitment to meeting the varied needs of a rapidly evolving market.

Anthropic’s strategic move in AI

The timing of this launch is notable. With fierce competition in the AI sector, Anthropic’s decision to integrate customizable reasoning options positions it at the forefront of the next big battle in artificial intelligence. Industry analysts have pointed out that letting users determine how much the model reasons could be a game-changer, potentially redefining user expectations and setting a new benchmark for future AI developments.

As the market watches closely, the introduction of Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code could signal a broader trend toward user empowerment in AI design. By focusing on flexibility and control, Anthropic is responding to current technological challenges, paving the way for more adaptable and responsible AI systems.

Pricing remains unchanged

Despite these significant advancements, Anthropic has maintained a consistent pricing structure. Users continue to pay $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens, with thinking tokens included in the output cost.

Explore our list of top generative AI companies dominating the AI landscape and developing new applications for the technology.