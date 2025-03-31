eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Apple is ramping up its efforts to make a lasting impact in healthcare, with plans for a major overhaul of its Health app. According to a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his “Power On” newsletter, the company is working on a major upgrade to its Health app, complete with an AI-powered health coach that acts like a virtual doctor under an initiative codenamed “Project Mulberry.”

The revamped app, tentatively called Health+, won’t just collect data like heart rate and calories burned — it will analyze the information and provide personalized advice on how to improve well-being.

Your iPhone might feel like a personal doctor

Currently, Apple devices track a range of health metrics, but they don’t do much with that data. That’s about to change. Gurman writes that Apple’s AI coach will analyze health stats pulled from the iPhone, Apple Watch, or even third-party devices, and then offer custom recommendations.

For example, if the watch detects high blood pressure trends, the AI might suggest dietary changes or exercises. It could even remind users to take breaks, drink water, or adjust their sleeping habits.

“The idea is this: The Health app will continue to collect data from your devices (whether that’s the iPhone, Apple Watch, earbuds or third-party products), and then the AI coach will use that information to offer tailor-made recommendations about ways to improve health,” Gurman notes.

Food tracking, a long-requested feature, may finally be included, potentially putting Apple in direct competition with apps like MyFitnessPal and Noom. The app may also act as a personal trainer; using the iPhone’s camera, it could analyze workout forms and suggest improvements, integrating into Apple’s existing Fitness+ service.

This Health app could be Apple’s biggest legacy

Apple CEO Tim Cook has long said that health will be the company’s most important contribution. While the Apple Watch hasn’t yet become the “medical lab on your wrist” some hoped for, this new AI-driven approach could be a big step forward.

Gurman notes that Apple is working closely with its in-house medical team, and it’s also reportedly bringing in outside doctors and celebrity health figures to contribute educational content to the app.

When can you try Health+?

If all goes as planned, Health+ could arrive with iOS 19.4 in spring or summer 2026. That’s still a ways off, but Gurman says “development is now in full swing.”

While Apple hasn’t officially announced Project Mulberry, Gurman suggests the company is moving quickly to bring AI-charged health coaching to its devices. If successful, the initiative could redefine digital health tracking and possibly make your iPhone feel a little like a personal doctor.