eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Apple is speeding up development on its first pair of AI-powered smart glasses, aiming for a late 2026 release.

The upcoming glasses, described by insiders as “similar to Meta’s product but better made,” will come with built-in cameras, microphones, and speakers. According to a Bloomberg report, the glasses will “analyze the external world and take requests via the Siri voice assistant.” Tasks like making phone calls, playing music, conducting live translations, and using GPS directions are all expected to be supported.

Although Apple hasn’t publicly confirmed the product, sources told Bloomberg that the company plans to start producing large quantities of prototypes by the end of this year, working with overseas suppliers. Internally, the project is now known as “N401,” evolving from its earlier codename, “N50.”

The tech giant is pushing to compete with Meta’s popular Ray-Ban smart glasses but has reportedly abandoned plans for an Apple Watch with a built-in camera.

Racing against Meta, Google, and OpenAI

Apple’s move into smart glasses follows the success of Meta Platforms’ Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have sold over 1 million units.

While Meta is working on a higher-end version of its glasses with a built-in display, Apple is focusing first on simplicity. These smart glasses will initially not support full augmented reality (AR).

“Apple’s ultimate goal is to release a pair of spectacles with augmented reality… but those remain years away,” Bloomberg says.

Google has also partnered with brands like Samsung, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster to launch smart glasses using its Android XR system.

Meanwhile, OpenAI recently revealed a partnership with former Apple design chief Jony Ive. The two plan to launch a family of AI devices starting next year. It’s believed that OpenAI is acquiring Ive’s secretive startup, io, for this effort.

Putting the breaks on its smartwatch with camera project

Apple had been working on an Apple Watch with a camera and AI-powered visual analysis, but the project was recently scrapped, sources told Bloomberg.

“The company had actively been working to release a camera-equipped Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra by 2027, but that work was shut down this week.”

However, Apple is still exploring camera-equipped AirPods, though it’s unclear when — or if — those will launch.

While Apple has faced criticism for lagging in AI features on its iPhones and Macs, the company seems determined to push ahead. Much of the glasses’ work is being handled by its Vision Products Group, the team behind the Vision Pro headset. That group is also developing a lighter and cheaper version of the Vision Pro and one that connects directly to a Mac for low-latency applications.