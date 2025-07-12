eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Job hunting can be overwhelming with so many applications, resumes, and interviews to manage. Fortunately, AI tools can help you make the process smarter, faster, and less stressful. From crafting an optimized resume and cover letter to tracking applications and practicing interviews, these AI tools can help you stand out in a competitive market.

Here are some accessible, easy-to-use, and affordable AI tools you can use for your next job search.

Kickresume: Best for AI resume building

Your resume is your first impression, and Kickresume can help you make it count. With more than 40 sleek, HR-approved templates, this AI tool enables you to create visually appealing resumes.

To save time, you can also import your LinkedIn profile to speed up the creation process or use its AI assistant to generate powerful, results-driven content tailored to your experience. Kickresume also helps you optimize your resume so you can get through Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).

Do you want to turn your resume into a personal website? Consider it done. Use Kickresume’s website builder feature to transform your resume into a personal website, making it easier for recruiters or potential clients to see your skills, experience, and work samples.

JobCopilot: Best for AI job matching and application automation

Do you often miss out on job opportunities, or apply too late to be considered? JobCopilot can change the game by using AI to scan job boards, match you with relevant roles, and even submit applications while you sleep. Your copilot looks for new jobs posted daily on over 300,000 company career pages worldwide and lets you send up to 50 personalized job applications per day.

Here’s how simple it works: set up your copilot, tell it what jobs you’re looking for using multiple filters and options, and upload your resume. After completing these steps, JobCopilot will handle finding new relevant jobs and autofilling applications on your behalf.

InterviewPal: Best for AI cover letter generation and interview prep

Let’s be honest: Writing cover letters can be tedious, time-consuming, and, frankly, sometimes annoying. Thankfully, you can rely on InterviewPal to generate a cover letter customized to your experience and job description and, most importantly, that sounds like you.

This tool’s AI-powered cover letter generator lets you choose a design from its library of ATS-friendly templates, customize the theme, and tailor it in a way that highlights your strengths.

Aside from its cover letter generation feature, you can also use this AI tool to practice for everything from your first-round screening to final interviews. Think of it as a 24/7 interview coach that offers instant feedback, asks real questions, and recommends proven strategies based on thousands of real interviews.

Teal: Best for AI application tracking

Teal is an AI tool that combines resume building with job search management, helping you to create ATS-friendly resumes and easily track applications. You can track deadlines, follow-ups, and even optimize each resume for each job with its smart keyword suggestions.

Teal’s Chrome extension also lets you save directly from the job board and view it directly in your tracker, so you don’t get overwhelmed with switching tabs and bookmarking them.

Bottom line: Embrace AI to land your dream job faster

Applying for jobs can be overwhelming, but AI tools can save you time, reduce stress, and help you present your best self to employers. Embracing AI in your job hunt isn’t only smart but essential in today’s competitive market.

Start by exploring the tools I recommended, sign up for a free plan or trial, and decide which one can offer you the most benefit for your job applications.

