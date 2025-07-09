eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Parenting in the digital age has incredible advantages; for instance, you can have instant access to countless helpful online tools. While there are also drawbacks, such as privacy issues, increased screen time, and over-reliance on apps, the right AI tools, when used effectively, offer practical solutions for busy families. Some AI tools can help you organize childcare tasks, create educational activities, or ensure your children are safe online.



Here are some of the top AI tools that help make parenting easier.

Ohai.ai: Best for automating tasks and scheduling

Ohai.ai is an AI app that helps you lighten the mental load of parenting by organizing your family’s busy schedules. It enables you to sync family calendars and automate reminders, so no one misses a dentist appointment, parent-teacher meeting, or football practice. It also allows you to manage to-do lists, coordinate pickups, and even plan meals. It manages both your work and personal schedules, sending you timely reminders for school pickups and alerting you when your co-parent is available to handle pickup duties instead.

You can also create meal plans, such as school lunches or easy weeknight meals, using information on your family’s dietary restrictions and preferences. Plus, Ohai.ai’s integration with Instacart lets you place grocery orders easily either through the delivery platform’s app or website.

Quizizz: Best for personalized learning

Quizizz turns homework and learning into a fun, interactive game. This AI-powered platform allows you to customize the material to support your children’s different learning styles and skill levels. What I love about Quizizz is that it gives you access to data that identifies skill gaps and gives personalized practice recommendations; this way, you can support your children according to their individual learning pace and style, keeping them more engaged.

You can use the AI tool’s gamified interface to keep your child motivated and excited about learning, so doing homework would feel less like a chore and more like a fun bonding activity between you and your child.

Google Assistant: Best for ensuring safety

Google Assistant is a versatile AI helper that not only helps you with automating family tasks but also keeps your family safe. You can ask Google Assistant to set timers, control smart home devices, and get parental controls. It lets you manage your children’s Google accounts and Android or Chrome OS devices to limit their screen time, manage apps they’re using, and control content access.

Google Assistant has evolved with the integration of Gemini, Google’s advanced AI chatbot, now available for children under 13 through supervised Google accounts managed by Family Link. This makes Google Assistant not just a helpful tool as well as a safe AI companion for your children’s learning and creativity.

Bottom line: AI is a helpful co-pilot, not a replacement

AI is not a substitute for your role as a parent, but it can make daily tasks a whole lot smoother. With the right tools, you can spend less time stressing and more time enjoying the moments that matter. To find the right AI tool to help make parenting easier, start by identifying the biggest stressors and check which tools you can use to make things easier.

