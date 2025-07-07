eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Cooking has become more enjoyable — and way less intimidating — thanks to AI tools designed to lend a hand in the kitchen. AI-powered apps can help you plan meals, slash prep time, and let you get creative with restaurant-quality dishes without ever leaving home.

Here’s a quick rundown of three AI tools that will help you become a better cook.

ChatGPT: Best for versatile, interactive cooking

Think of ChatGPT as your know-it-all kitchen sidekick who’s always ready to chat. Available on mobile with voice control, it allows you to ask questions or get step-by-step instructions without having to touch your phone — because let’s be honest, no one wants to swipe with sauce-covered fingers, right? You can use ChatGPT to generate recipes by providing a list of ingredients or by specifying your preferences, such as dietary restrictions, allergies, or your desired cuisine style.

I tested ChatGPT by asking it to help me cook dinner with what’s available in my fridge and to suggest two to three recipe options. I also asked the app to walk me through cooking the dishes step-by-step. It served up different recipes that followed my preferences and included detailed instructions on how to cook each dish. You can also get extra recommendations, like clever substitutes and pantry flavor boosters that might be hiding in plain sight.

It’s like having a chef, nutritionist, and your grandma’s kitchen wisdom all in one place.

DishGen: Best for custom recipes and meal planning

Dishgen is like having a personal AI chef who knows exactly what’s in your kitchen and what you’re secretly craving. You can create custom recipes and plan your meals for the week by simply typing a few ingredients or a recipe idea. This AI tool then generates custom recipes and meal plans tailored to your preferences and goals, whether you want to cut down on prep time, reduce food waste, eat healthier, or finally stick to your dietary resolutions.

What really stands out for me is DishGen’s AI meal planner. As someone with a busy schedule, having an assistant help me build personalized weekly meal plans that fit my calendar and goals is a lifesaver. Plus, I can tweak recipes on the fly and ask for alternatives, making it super flexible.

DishGen is available both on web and mobile and is ideal for anyone who needs meal plans and recipes that fit their diet, lifestyle, and budget — no crystal ball required.

SideChef: Best for guided cooking with smart features

SideChef is like a hands-on assistant that guides you through every step of cooking with clear instructions, photos, and videos. If you need that extra confidence in the kitchen or are trying new cuisines, this AI app is a great tool to try, whether you’re planning to open your restaurant in the future or you want to impress your family during the holiday.

SideChef’s RecipeGen AI feature has advanced image recognition technology, which transforms a simple food photo into a detailed, step-by-step shoppable recipe. Did you like the new dish served in your favorite restaurant? Snap a photo and SideChef will generate a customized recipe, complete with a shopping list for any extra ingredients you might need. Consider it your culinary detective!

Bottom line: Use AI tools to cook smarter, plan better meals, and save time and money

AI cooking assistants are designed to take the stress out of your meal planning and preparation. Whether you’re looking to try new recipes, manage your grocery list, or improve your cooking skills, these tools make it easier than ever. By helping you make smarter choices in the kitchen, these AI tools can save valuable time, reduce food waste, and even lower your grocery bills. That’s what you call a recipe for success.

Planning your next getaway? Discover how smart AI tools can turn vacation chaos into smooth sailing.