Billionaire tech mogul Bill Gates has once again sparked debate over the future of artificial intelligence, predicting that within the next 10 years, many human jobs, especially in medicine and education, could become obsolete. Speaking on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the Microsoft cofounder said AI is advancing so rapidly that humans “won’t be needed for most things.”

Gates described this shift as the rise of “free intelligence,” where AI will provide high-quality medical advice and tutoring services at no cost. He argued that today’s reliance on skilled professionals, such as doctors and teachers, will diminish as AI becomes more accessible and reliable. “A great doctor or a great teacher is rare, but with AI, that will become free and commonplace,” he said.

Which jobs are “safe” from AI?

While Gates foresees AI replacing many human roles, he also identified three safe professions, at least for now.

Coders: AI can generate code, but humans are still needed for problem-solving and debugging.

AI can generate code, but humans are still needed for problem-solving and debugging. Biologists: AI can assist in research, but it lacks the ability to form new scientific hypotheses.

AI can assist in research, but it lacks the ability to form new scientific hypotheses. Energy professionals: AI can optimize energy use, but human expertise is required for crisis management and long-term strategy.

Will AI be more of a job destroyer, productivity enhancer, or both?

Gates’ predictions align with growing concerns about AI’s impact on the workforce. Some experts believe AI will enhance productivity, allowing humans to focus on more creative or complex tasks; others, however, warn of massive job losses across industries.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, for instance, believes AI will disrupt nearly every profession. In his book “The Coming Wave,” he states AI is not just a tool for boosting efficiency — it is fundamentally “labor replacing.”

Should entrepreneurs view AI as a tool for innovation or destruction?

Gates has long been a proponent of AI’s potential. As early as 2017, he highlighted AI’s growing capabilities, and in recent years, he has expressed surprise at the speed of its development. He believes that AI’s widespread adoption could even lead to shorter workweeks, as automation takes over more tasks.

Despite his recently expressed concerns, Gates remains optimistic, arguing that AI will bring breakthroughs in medicine, climate solutions, and education. While acknowledging AI’s flaws including misinformation and biases, he sees it as a tool for innovation rather than destruction.

Gates encourages young entrepreneurs to embrace AI rather than fear it. “Today, somebody could raise billions of dollars for a new AI company with just a few sketch ideas,” he said. He urges young people to see AI as a frontier for innovation rather than a threat to employment.

