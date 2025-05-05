eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Zach Yadegari is the 18-year-old CEO of the popular startup Cal AI, which is reportedly worth millions. Despite earning a 4.0 GPA, a 34 ACT score, and running a successful startup, Yadegari was rejected by 15 out of the 19 top colleges he applied to, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and MIT.

In a viral post on X, Yadegari shared his rejections and criticized the college admissions process. In his essay, the young entrepreneur wrote that he now wants to attend college to “learn from humans,” which is a shift from his earlier belief that higher education wasn’t necessary. His story has since sparked a national conversation on college admissions and the value of real-world experience.

A self-taught coder

According to TechCrunch, Yadegari began coding at age 7, teaching himself through YouTube tutorials and online courses. By age 12, he had launched his first app, and at 16, he sold a gaming website for a six-figure sum.

His latest venture, Cal AI, is an AI-powered calorie-tracking app reportedly valued at $30 million, though TechCrunch noted it has not independently verified this figure. Despite his strong track record in tech, Yadegari chose to apply to college. In his essay shared on X, he wrote that he now wants to “learn from humans — both professors and students — not just from computers or textbooks.”

Make admissions fair again

Following the rejections, Yadegari posted an open letter to admission offices, questioning the fairness of the process. He argued that admissions offices prioritize diversity over merit and urged institutions to “make admissions fair again.” His post ignited widespread debate over the criteria used in college admissions, with his supporters praising his accomplishments and others criticizing the tone and substance of his essay.

Yadegari was accepted to the University of Texas, Georgia Tech, and the University of Miami, where he ultimately committed to enroll.

Are degrees still necessary in the age of AI?

Yadegari’s case adds to a growing debate over the role of higher education in the AI era. He is not alone in showing that a college degree may not be a prerequisite for success in the AI industry.

Alexander Wang, for example, dropped out of MIT to launch Scale AI, an AI company that quickly became vital to major organizations like Meta and NVIDIA.

Another notable example is Chungin “Roy” Lee, who got suspended and eventually dropped out of Columbia University after building the controversial AI tool for cheating on coding interviews. Rather than stepping back, Lee co-founded Cluely, an AI startup that raised $5.3 million in seed funding and surpassed $3 million in revenues.

With artificial intelligence changing more than technology, teaching students to innovate faster than classrooms, have college degrees lost their edge?