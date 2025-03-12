eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Chungin “Roy” Lee, a 21-year-old Columbia student, has built an AI tool that helps job seekers cheat in virtual technical interviews, forcing hiring managers to rethink how they assess candidates. His startup, Interview Coder, is fueling a debate on whether AI is breaking the system — or uncovering its flaws.

Now, companies are grappling with a hiring crisis as AI-powered cheating becomes harder to detect. Some argue it’s undermining the integrity of technical interviews, while others see it as a wake-up call for outdated hiring practices.

From frustration to fortune: Lee’s AI tool exposes broken tech hiring process

Lee spent 600 grueling hours preparing for Leetcode-style coding interviews, only to find the process demoralizing and disconnected from real-world software development. Frustrated by repetitive algorithmic puzzles that favored memorization over problem-solving, he nearly quit programming. Instead, he built Interview Coder, an AI tool designed to game the very system that had drained him.

Interview Coder provides real-time coding assistance, analyzing both written and spoken questions to generate instant code and explanations — all undetectable by interviewers.

Lee proved its effectiveness by securing internship offers from Amazon, Meta, and TikTok using AI assistance. Instead of joining these companies, he exposed how easily AI could outmaneuver their hiring processes, leading to his offers being revoked. Now, Interview Coder has turned his frustration into a nearly $1 million business.

Is using AI in job interviews cheating the system or changing the game?

Lee and his supporters argue that AI is already a core tool in software development, making its restriction in interviews outdated. Critics, however, say AI-assisted answers distort hiring fairness, making it harder to assess real skills. Companies like Google are considering reinstating in-person interviews to ensure fair evaluation.

With hiring integrity at risk, AI’s growing role in interviews could undermine confidence in hiring decisions.

Beat the bots: How to outshine AI-assisted candidates

Your next job interviewer may not realize you’re competing against AI-assisted applicants, but your expertise can set you apart. Real-world experience creates a connection that AI’s perfect grammar and generic examples cannot match.

To outperform AI-assisted candidates:

Show genuine curiosity about the company’s challenges and offer specific, real-world solutions.

Explain complex concepts clearly and concisely to demonstrate understanding.

Develop soft skills alongside technical expertise.

Use generative AI tools for preparation, not answers — practice common questions and refine your resume.

Earn relevant certifications to expand your knowledge.

Artificial intelligence is here to stay, but only you can bring your authentic passion to the interview room.