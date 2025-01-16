eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

OpenAI announced a new ChatGPT feature called “Tasks” that lets users create tasks for later actions. As part of a beta feature made available to ChatGPT Plus, Teams, and Pro users this week, users can schedule ChatGPT prompts for later times and dates, including daily weather updates, weekly news briefings, and calendar reminders. ChatGPT has been evolving into a more universal tool, revolutionizing how individuals manage research, assignments, and heavy workloads. More than 70 percent of users report increased productivity—this new agentic AI task capability will make life even simpler. While comparable to Google Alerts and personal calendars, it’s noteworthy for its distinct capability to autonomously carry out tasks on behalf of its users.

“2025 is when agents will work,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at the company’s 2024 Development Day.

AI Agents on the Rise

The introduction of AI agents marks a significant advancement from current systems that rely on step-by-step prompting. It represents a major step toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)— intelligence that matches or surpasses human capabilities.

The introduction of ChatGPT’s capabilities for routine tasks like sending reminders or checking the weather is a significant advancement in OpenAI’s mission to develop sophisticated AI. According to an internal document reported on by Bloomberg, OpenAI has five stages of artificial intelligence, with level three being “agents”—AI systems that can act independently—and eventually, “organizations,” which refers to AI that can handle the responsibilities of a full organization.

Recent debates over the limits of AI models’ development raise the possibility that it will take longer to reach AGI than Altman has suggested.

“Tasks” at Work

ChatGPT’s Tasks is available from the chatbot’s dropdown menu. ChatGPT will automatically create a task when you send it a message in this setting. The drop-down menu on your profile allows you to manage tasks. You have the option to accept or reject jobs that ChatGPT suggests. If you use the ChatGPT mobile app, Task alerts will show on your phone, browser, or in the desktop client on Macs.

In addition to generating tasks for weather reports and news updates, OpenAI claims that users can also set reminders for things like “My kids appreciate knock-knock jokes” or “Send me daily affirmations at 7 a.m.”

The Tasks feature will roll out this week to Plus, Team, and Pro users worldwide, across all platforms—web browser, desktop app for Macs, and mobile app—with the task manager initially available only on the web.

