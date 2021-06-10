I spoke with Deepak Patil, Senior Vice President, Dell Cloud Platforms & Solutions, about the importance of hybrid cloud; we also looked at future directions in the enterprise cloud market. Among the topics we covered:
- Where are we with cloud in 2021? Multicloud is huge, cloud native is very much in focus. It feels like the dominant cloud model is hybrid cloud.
- “We believe that cloud is not a destination, it’s an operating model.”
- Patil talks about the “fastest route to hybrid cloud.”
- Cloud Future? Are datacenters going away?
