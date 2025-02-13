eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has warned that AI could soon be harnessed by rogue states like North Korea, Iran, and Russia or even by terrorists to inflict harm on innocent people. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today program from Paris, Schmidt outlined a grim scenario where advanced AI technologies enable those with malevolent intent to develop weapons, including potentially launching biological attacks.

“Think about North Korea, or Iran, or even Russia,” he cautioned. “This technology is fast enough for them to adopt that they could misuse it and do real harm.” He also referenced an “Osama bin Laden scenario,” warning of a truly evil actor using artificial intelligence to disrupt modern life.

Terrorist threats and rogue state risks

Schmidt’s remarks come amid growing concerns over AI’s double-edged promise. While AI continues to drive innovation, it also poses unprecedented security risks. The former Google executive warned that terrorist organizations could adopt or misuse AI, amplifying their capacity for harm.

He highlighted the potential for AI-powered tools to be used in orchestrating cyberattacks, deploying autonomous weapon systems, or even engineering biological threats. These warnings underscore the urgent need for a robust, coordinated response to prevent AI from becoming a tool for mass disruption.

Do we need more robust regulation and global oversight of AI?

In tandem with his cautionary message, Schmidt supported measures such as the U.S. export controls introduced by former President Joe Biden that restrict the sale of advanced AI microchips to 18 countries to slow adversaries’ progress. While he stressed the necessity of government oversight on private tech companies developing AI models, he also warned that over-regulation could stifle innovation.

“It’s really important that governments understand what we’re doing and keep their eye on us,” he said, emphasizing that tech leaders might make different value judgments than governments.

Schmidt’s comments coincided with the recent Paris AI Summit, where world leaders, CEOs, and policy experts debated the future of AI governance. The summit, which saw mixed responses from countries like the U.K. and the U.S. regarding an international AI agreement, highlighted the fine balance between fostering innovation and ensuring national security.

This warning from one of tech’s most influential figures marks a critical juncture in the ongoing debate over AI governance — a call for immediate, coordinated global action to address risks that could threaten both security and society at large.

