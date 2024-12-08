eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

According to experts, bad actors are using a fake AI video generator tool called EditPro to infect Windows and Mac devices with malware. The advertisements claimed to let the viewer download a fake AI video tool, but in reality, it downloaded AMOS and Lumma Stealer malware to the devices instead.

Social media ads and posts promoted a fake AI video generator called EditPro as part of the scam. The campaign used memorable deepfake images—such as presidents Biden and Trump enjoying ice cream cones together—to promote the nonexistent tool. The posts redirected visitors to legitimate-looking websites at the URLs editproai[.]pro and editproai[.]org.

How the Fake AI Video Generator Scam Works

Any user who attempts to install the EditPro artificial intelligence tool will instead download one of two types of malware: Lumma Stealer or AMOS. According to the original BleepingComputer report, the file for Windows users is called “Edit-ProAI-Setup-newest_release.exe” (VirusTotal), and for macOS, “EditProAi_v.4.36.dmg” (VirusTotal). The hack was discovered by a cybersecurity researcher who goes by the alias @g0njxa.

AMOS, which stands for Attack Management and Operations System, is a platform that helps bad actors with minimal technical skills manage and automate large-scale cyber attacks. Lumma Stealer is a malware-as-a-service tool that captures sensitive information such as login credentials and credit card data. It’s difficult to detect and combat due to its usage of advanced techniques such as process injection. While it’s only been active since 2022, frequent updates have exponentially improved the sophistication and efficiency of Lumma Stealer attacks.

What to Do If You Already Downloaded EditPro Malware

Now that you know about the EditPro malware scam, you can avoid its fake AI video tools. But what if you already downloaded the fake AI video generator before the news broke? Assume that all your sensitive information—including passwords, credit cards, bank accounts, cryptocurrency wallets, and authentications—has been compromised.

Immediately reset all your logins using a unique and secure password or passphrase for each platform. You should also enable multi-factor authentication for sensitive websites such as online banking, email accounts, and insurance policies.

Even if you haven’t downloaded the EditPro malware, proactively taking these steps will help safeguard your data and reduce the likelihood that your information will be compromised during a cyberattack. A password manager such as Bitwarden will help you safely generate and store login credentials.

