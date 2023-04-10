While it offers enormous potential, generative AI must be approached with caution and ethics to ensure it is used only for defensive purposes.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is a powerful tool with numerous applications in various fields, including cybersecurity. Generative AI is a type of AI that can create new data, images, or text based on patterns and data it has been trained on. It can also transform how we detect and respond to threats, but only if we understand how to leverage AI correctly.

Most cybersecurity professionals have yet to explore the cybersecurity potential of AI. Today, let’s explore what generative AI is and how we can succeed with AI-enabled cybersecurity – and also look at the challenges involved.

AI and Evolving Threats in Cybersecurity

One of the most significant challenges in cybersecurity is keeping up with the constantly evolving nature of threats. Traditional security measures, such as firewalls and antivirus software, are reactive and can only protect against known threats. This has been the case since IT security first existed.

Security professionals quickly understood that good security meant always understanding the threats rather than just focusing on system and data protection mechanisms.

AI and security integration has been evolving for years, at least conceptually. We now have AI tools that are much more useful – such as generative AI – and more cost-effective due to cloud computing.

With generative AI, security professionals can now create predictive models to identify new threats before they even emerge.

Generative AI and Cybersecurity: Big Advantages

Generative AI and cybersecurity can be used together in several ways, from training to automated stress testing.

Simulated Attacks

For example, generative AI can create realistic phishing emails or other attacks that can be used to train employees and AI-enabled security systems to recognize and avoid such attacks. This can help prevent successful attacks and improve overall security posture.

Generative AI can also move us from a defensive posture, where we react to threats, to a proactive stance, where we predict threats that are not yet happening. We can respond to the predictions to avoid the threats they represent, or if a threat makes it through a frontline defense, generative AI can deal with it head-on.

This capability should improve IT’s security track record and significantly reduce or even eliminate the risk of a breach.

Simulated Environments

Another generative AI feature is its ability to simulate environments that mimic real-world scenarios, which can test and evaluate security controls and responses. This can help identify weaknesses and improve overall security readiness.

This form of automated and intelligent stress testing leads to more hardened security, where the threat actors will often move on to more accessible victims. This includes common data breaches, as well as ransomware attacks.

The ability to create a security posture that sends bad actors to organizations that can’t afford generative AI-based security becomes an ethical concern unto itself.

Threat Intelligence

Another valuable application of generative AI in cybersecurity is threat intelligence. By analyzing large volumes of data, generative AI can identify patterns and indicators of compromise that can be used to detect and respond to threats in real time. This can help security teams stay a step ahead of emerging threats and respond quickly to attacks.

This is a bit different than the proactive security posture we defined above; it’s looking at threats in general to determine what relates to our specific organization or business. This ability to understand threats in “the wide” and “in the narrow” becomes a defensive weapon when both views are leveraged to interpret existing and future threats and how they should be defended against.

In some cases, generative AI can even predict other security technology that may be needed.

Generative AI and Cybersecurity: Challenges

It’s important to remember that generative AI is not a silver bullet for cybersecurity. It requires significant resources and expertise to train and maintain generative AI models. Additionally, there are ethical concerns around the use of generative AI in cybersecurity, particularly around the potential misuse of generative AI for offensive purposes, such as sending threat actors to more vulnerable targets.

Costs

The cost is the most concerning aspect. Generative AI is not free; it can be extremely costly when leveraged within security systems. Only companies that can afford the high price of generative AI and the brain power needed to set up and maintain these systems will have the security required to protect their data and critical systems. This could lead to the “haves” and the “have nots” when it comes to having a solid defense against security threats.

Ethics

This ethical challenge could lead to some companies and organizations receiving subsidies related to generative AI. Certainly, non-profits that deal with personal information will need some help if we take our security game and its costs to the next level.

Bad Actors

Of course, there is another elephant in the room. Consider what happens when bad actors turn the power of generative AI on others to quickly figure out attack vectors that reveal unauthorized access points. It’s the case where generative AI is used for offensive purposes by bad actors because generative AI can be more effective at breaching systems. The mind boggles with those downsides. That’s when generative AI becomes a good thing to leverage for an effective defense.

Bottom Line: Generative AI

Generative AI has enormous potential to transform cybersecurity, including cloud, device, and even home security systems. By creating predictive models, generating simulated environments, and analyzing large volumes of data, generative AI can help identify and respond to threats before they cause damage.

However, its use must be approached with caution and ethics to ensure it is used only for defensive purposes. With that said, certain bad actors will it’s inevitably use generative AI for bad purposes. Be prepared.

