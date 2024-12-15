eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Struggling to start that daunting project? You’re not alone—and AI might just be the answer. A recent survey by Google Workspace and The Harris Poll reveals that 88 percent of young leaders trust AI tools to help them overcome task paralysis, a common challenge in today’s fast-paced work environment.

How AI Breaks Through

AI-powered tools like those found in Google Workspace are becoming a staple for tackling complex or overwhelming tasks. These tools assist with everything from drafting emails and summarizing documents to automating routine processes. According to the Harris Poll survey:

82 percent of young leaders already use AI tools in their daily work

98 percent believe AI will significantly impact their industries within five years

For Gen Z specifically, these tools are helping them start and manage tasks that previously felt insurmountable. By automating the first steps of a project—often the hardest part for those experiencing ADHD task paralysis or general work overload—artificial intelligence transforms hesitation into action.

Why AI Appeals to Young Leaders

AI tools aren’t just about productivity. They’re enabling a shift in how rising leaders approach work:

Enhanced Communication: Tools like AI-powered email assistants help users strike the right tone and craft effective messages, with 88 percent agreeing AI improves their writing. Flexibility on the Go: Nearly 90 percent of respondents feel AI makes mobile collaboration easier, such as by taking meeting notes or drafting longer emails directly on phones. Leadership Development: AI is seen as a resource for scaling soft skills like communication, collaboration, and team management. Over 79 percent of respondents are eager to use AI to become better managers.

The Future of Work: AI as a Career Catalyst

AI is reshaping more than workflows—it’s shaping careers. Over 50 percent of survey respondents actively share insights about AI tools with colleagues, emphasizing the role of generative AI in fostering collaboration and innovation. With the ability to automate routine tasks, young leaders can redirect focus toward strategic and creative endeavors.

“The future of work is here—and it’s AI-powered,” said Yulie Kwon Kim, VP of Product at Google Workspace. Rising leaders are leveraging AI not just for efficiency, but as a tool for personal and professional growth.

AI Tools Leading the Way

Google Workspace is at the forefront, equipping over 3 billion users with AI capabilities designed to meet the needs of modern workers. Tools like Gmail’s Smart Compose and Google Docs’ AI-powered editing features are transforming how tasks are approached and completed.

As young professionals increasingly embrace AI, it’s clear that the technology isn’t just a productivity booster—it’s a trusted ally in defeating task paralysis and thriving in today’s dynamic work landscape.