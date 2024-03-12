eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence (AI) productivity tools are designed to help you complete tasks, manage your time more efficiently, and achieve your goals. Today’s top AI productivity apps can assist you in many ways, from automating mundane tasks to streamlining workflows.

Since ChatGPT went mainstream, many people have realized the potential of AI productivity tools. They’re looking for ways to leverage and incorporate AI apps into their daily activities to boost productivity.

In our AI productivity software review, we compiled a list of the best AI tools for different use cases. See our top picks for the best AI productivity software to help you determine the best software to streamline your workflow.

Top AI Productivity Software Comparison

This table provides a quick view of how the best AI productivity software compares in terms of core productivity features and pricing.

Free Plan Starting Price Top Feature(s) ClickUp Yes $10 per member per month Automated tasks, progress updates, and stand-ups.

Automate action items, subtask planning, and data autofilling. monday.com Yes $12 per member per month Over 200 templates.

Enterprise reporting and analytics. Taskade Yes $12 per user per month Offers over 5,000 automations and integrations.

AI automation and flows. Todoist Yes $5 per month, billed monthly Offers multiple task views, including list, board, calendar, and custom filters. Jasper No $49 per user per month Document collaboration.

Plagiarism checker. Copy.ai Yes $49 month-to-month Lets you create blog posts from sales calls.

Developing content calendar.

Paraphrasing tool. Synthesia No $29 per month AI video assistant.

Offers 60+ templates. Fliki Yes $28 per user per month Transform text into lifelike speech.

Generate AI images and AI video clips. Notion AI Yes $10 per user per month AI writing assistant.

Knowledge management capability. Otter.ai Yes $16.99 per user per month Automatically joins Zoom, MS Teams, and Google Meet.

Speaker identification (by name). Fireflies.ai Yes $18 per user per month Transcribe meetings across several video-conferencing apps, dialers, and audio files.

AI summaries. Sembly Yes $15 per month Automatic risk and issues recognition.

Sembly supports 32+ languages in addition to English.

Best AI Productivity Software for Task & Project Management

ClickUp

ClickUp is a project management and productivity software that allows teams to collaborate, organize tasks, and track progress in a single platform. It offers task management, goal tracking, time tracking, document sharing, and more. You can create different views, such as lists, boards, calendars, and timelines, to customize your workflow and manage projects.

ClickUp has AI capabilities to help you generate ideas, action items, documents, and summaries. ClickUp’s AI feature uses natural language processing to analyze information and provide insights, suggestions, and automated actions to streamline workflow and improve productivity.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Unlimited storage for the paid plans. The free plan has limited storage (100 MB maximum). Highly customizable. The free plan doesn’t support AI capability.

Pricing

You can add ClickUp AI to any of the following paid plans for $5 per member per month:

Free: No cost for unlimited team members.

No cost for unlimited team members. Unlimited: $7 per member per month, billed yearly, or $10 per member per month, billed monthly.

$7 per member per month, billed yearly, or $10 per member per month, billed monthly. Business: $12 per member per month, billed yearly, or $19 per member per month, billed monthly.

$12 per member per month, billed yearly, or $19 per member per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom pricing.

Features

Automated tasks, progress updates, and stand-ups.

Automate action items, subtask planning, and data autofilling.

Native time tracking.

Project tracking and reporting.

Monday.com Work Management

With Monday.com, teams can create customizable project boards, track tasks and deadlines, assign responsibilities, and visualize progress through intuitive dashboards and timelines. monday.com’s artificial intelligence leverages Azure OpenAI as its large language model (LLM) provider to optimize productivity and streamline workflow processes.

You can use the tool to summarize kickoff meetings, break projects into tasks, and create meeting agendas. Sales teams can use it to compose prospect emails, prepare go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and summarize call transcripts. Monday.com offers a range of key features, including natural language processing for seamless communication, task management for organizing and assigning work, customizable templates for quick project setup, real-time collaboration for team synchronization, and automated reporting for tracking progress.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Up to 250,000 automation actions per month. Time tracking capability is limited to Pro and Enterprise plan users. The AI can turn project ideas into actionable tasks. Limited storage (500 MB to 1,000 GB)

Pricing

Free: No cost for a team of up to two members.

No cost for a team of up to two members. Basic: $9 per member per month, billed yearly, or $12 per member per month, billed monthly.

$9 per member per month, billed yearly, or $12 per member per month, billed monthly. Standard: $12 per member per month, billed yearly, or $14 per member per month, billed monthly.

$12 per member per month, billed yearly, or $14 per member per month, billed monthly. Pro: $19 per member per month, billed yearly, or $24 per member per month, billed monthly.

$19 per member per month, billed yearly, or $24 per member per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom pricing.

Features

Offers 200+ templates.

Time tracking.

Multiple project views, including kanban, timeline, calendar, map, and chart views.

Enterprise reporting and analytics.

Taskade

Taskade is a multifaceted platform that combines task management, automation, AI assistance, collaboration, and customization to keep teams productive.

The productivity tool allows you to create lists, outlines, and mind maps. Individuals or teams can use it to brainstorm, plan, and track progress on various tasks and projects. Taskade also offers automation, AI Agents, and custom templates to streamline your workflow and enhance productivity.

Taskade automation allows you to automate tasks and projects. It enables you to chat with AI Agents within your project to gain new insights and perspectives on your work. You can also craft custom templates for different project needs, such as SOPs and project sprints, tailored to your team’s preferences and requirements.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Prioritize multiple tasks with AI. Free plan storage space is limited to 250 MB. Build mind maps and flowcharts. Common project management features, like Gantt chart views and time tracking, haven’t been launched yet.

Pricing

Personal Plans

Free: No cost for up to three users.

No cost for up to three users. Starter: $4 per month, billed annually.

$4 per month, billed annually. Plus: $8 per month, billed annually.

Business Plans

Business: $8 per user per month, billed annually, or $12 per user per month, billed monthly.

$8 per user per month, billed annually, or $12 per user per month, billed monthly. Ultimate: $15 per user per month, billed annually, or $20 per user per month, billed monthly.

$15 per user per month, billed annually, or $20 per user per month, billed monthly. Pro: $19 per month, billed annually.

Features

Supports task lists, mind maps, flowcharts, kanban boards, and calendars.

Offers over 5,000 automations and integrations.

AI automation and flows.

AI workflow generator.

Todoist

Todoist is a task management application that helps you organize tasks and projects. It allows you to create to-do lists, set deadlines, prioritize tasks, and collaborate. Todoist is available on multiple platforms, including web, mobile, and desktop, and offers features such as recurrent tasks, labels, filters, and project templates.

This tool also includes a natural language input feature that allows users to add tasks using simple language commands. Todoist has intelligent task recognition, which enables you to input tasks in natural language, prompting the app to automatically schedule and categorize them.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Integrations with over 80 third-party apps. Limited storage (5 MB to 100 MB). Recurring due date management. The free plan lacks important task management features.

Pricing

Beginner: Free for up to five personal projects.

Free for up to five personal projects. Pro: $4 per month, billed annually, or $5 per month, billed monthly.

$4 per month, billed annually, or $5 per month, billed monthly. Business: $6 per user per month, billed annually, or $8 per user per month, billed monthly.

Features

Offers multiple task views, including list, board, calendar, and custom filters.

Extensive collaboration capabilities.

AI assistant.

Sections and subtasks within tasks allow for better task breakdown and tracking progress.

Best AI Productivity Software for Content Creation

Jasper

Jasper is a generative AI content creation platform that uses natural language processing to generate human-like content such as articles, social media posts, and product descriptions. You can train Jasper by feeding it assets like details of business, product, and audiences and reference-specific content like FAQs and PDFs to enable it to write factual content about your organization.

It can also be trained on your brand’s unique voice and style, allowing it to generate content that is on-brand and relevant to your target audience. Jasper AI suits creators as it helps them overcome writer’s block, generate original imagery, and repackage content into different formats and languages while maintaining a consistent brand voice.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Supports over 30 languages. Expensive. Feature-rich. Content requires editing.

Pricing

A seven-day free trial is available.

Creator: $39 per user per month, billed annually, or $49 per user per month, billed monthly.

$39 per user per month, billed annually, or $49 per user per month, billed monthly. Pro: $59 per user per month, billed annually, or $69 per user per month, billed monthly.

$59 per user per month, billed annually, or $69 per user per month, billed monthly. Business: Custom quotes.

Features

Serves as a company knowledge hub and can analyze your content’s tone to detect your brand voice.

Document collaboration.

Plagiarism checker.

Content rephrase and rewrite.

Copy.ai

Copy.ai is an AI-powered tool that helps you generate creative content, such as marketing copy, social media posts, articles, and more. It uses advanced natural language processing technology to generate content. You can simply input a prompt or topic, and Copy.ai will provide multiple content variations.

This generative AI tool can be helpful for marketers, writers, and business owners looking to streamline their content creation process. The tool offers many features, including AI-powered copywriting, brainstorming, and summarization.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use. Copy.ai requires a precise input description for optimal results. Integrations with over 1,500 third-party apps. May lag while generating content.

Pricing

Free: No cost for one seat, 2,000 words in chat, and 200 bonus credits.

No cost for one seat, 2,000 words in chat, and 200 bonus credits. Pro: $36 ($432 per year) for up to five seats, or $49 month-to-month.

$36 ($432 per year) for up to five seats, or $49 month-to-month. Team: $186 ($2,232 per year) for up to five seats, or $249 month-to-month.

Features

Blog content generation.

Content workflow features: transcript-to-content brief, automated content repurposing, and automated content refreshing.

Lets you create blog posts from sales calls.

Developing content calendar.

Paraphrasing tool.

Best AI Productivity Software for Video Creation & Editing

Synthesia

Synthesia is an AI video creation platform that enables users to convert text-based scripts into realistic videos using various AI voices, languages, and accents. It allows for easy and quick creation of videos for multiple purposes, including advertisements, tutorials, presentations, and more. Synthesia enables you to create studio-quality videos with AI avatars and voiceovers in over 130 languages.

To use this tool to create a professional-looking video in minutes, you can simply input your script and choose from the various customizable options, such as language, facial expressions, and background settings.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Upload a voiceover and even add background music. Live collaboration only for Enterprise plan users. Multiple exporting format. Starter and Creator plans have usage limits.

Pricing

Starter: $22 per month, billed annually, or $29 per month, billed monthly.

$22 per month, billed annually, or $29 per month, billed monthly. Creator: $67 per month, billed annually, or $89 per month, billed monthly.

$67 per month, billed annually, or $89 per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quotes.

Features

AI video assistant.

Offers 60+ templates.

Autogenerated closed captions.

120+ languages and voices.

Fliki

Fliki is an AI platform that offers various services related to creating videos from different types of content. This includes converting text into video format, providing AI voiceovers for videos, transforming ideas into video content, generating AI avatars, converting text to speech, voice cloning, and turning blogs or PowerPoint presentations into videos.

This AI productivity software can serve many use cases. For example, content creators can use it to create YouTube videos, Instagram Reels, and TikTok videos. Business users can create pitch, corporate, and sales videos.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Supports 75+ languages and 100+ dialects. Limited support for free plan users. Up to 1080p video resolution. Scene limit.

Pricing

Free: No cost for up to five minutes of credits per month.

No cost for up to five minutes of credits per month. Standard: $21 per user per month, billed annually, or $28 per user per month, billed monthly.

$21 per user per month, billed annually, or $28 per user per month, billed monthly. Premium: $66 per user per month, billed annually, or $88 per user per month, billed monthly.

$66 per user per month, billed annually, or $88 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom pricing.

Features

Text to video with AI.

Transform text into lifelike speech.

Generate AI images and AI video clips.

1,000+ voices, including 150 ultra-realistic (five in each supported language).

Best AI Productivity Software for Knowledge Management & Note-taking

Notion AI

Notion is widely considered one of the best AI productivity tools available thanks to its extensive features and ease of use. Notion allows users to create custom databases, notes, wikis, project boards, and more in one cohesive platform. One of its key features is the ability to collaborate in real time with team members, making it easy to stay connected and organized.

Notion’s AI capabilities include Q&A, writing assistant, and autofill tables. Its autofill feature can pull insights from large volumes of data and automatically populate tables or documents, saving users time and effort. The writing assistant function offers suggestions for improvements to enhance the quality of written content. Notion’s Q&A function enables you to get instant answers to your questions within the platform, making it a versatile tool for both personal and professional use.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Strong collaboration features. Not suitable for complex projects and tasks. Highly customizable. Initial learning curve.

Pricing

You can add Notion AI to your workspace for $8 per member per month, billed annually, or $10 per member per month, billed monthly.

Free: No cost for up to 10 guests.

No cost for up to 10 guests. Plus: $8 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly.

$8 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly. Business: $15 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user per month, billed monthly.

$15 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom pricing.

Features

AI writing assistant.

Knowledge management capability.

Note-taking features.

Otter.ai

Otter.ai is a transcription and note-taking tool that automatically uses AI to transcribe audio and video recordings. It can transcribe conversations, meetings, interviews, lectures, and other spoken content into text in real time. Users can also edit and share transcriptions, as well as search and highlight key points within the text.

The tool automatically joins your call, differentiates between speakers, and tags them accordingly, making it easy to track who said what during a meeting.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Exportable audio, text, and captions —MP3, TXT, PDF, DOCX, SRT; bulk export. Monthly transcription is capped for all plans. Integrated live notes and captioning for Zoom. Centralized conversation management is only available for Enterprise plan users.

Pricing

Basic: No cost for one license count.

No cost for one license count. Pro: $10 per user per month, billed annually, or $16.99 per user per month, billed monthly.

$10 per user per month, billed annually, or $16.99 per user per month, billed monthly. Business: $20 per user per month, billed annually, or $30 per user per month, billed monthly.

$20 per user per month, billed annually, or $30 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Features

AI meeting assistant records, transcribes, captures slides, and generates summaries in real time.

Automatically joins Zoom, MS Teams, and Google Meet.

Speaker identification (by name).

Real-time annotation (highlights, text notes, comments, and images).

Best AI Productivity Software for Transcription & Meeting Assistants

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai helps teams be more productive by automatically transcribing and summarizing meetings, capturing important action items, and providing easy access to meeting highlights.

The tool uses AI to analyze spoken conversations and categorize key information such as action items. Fireflies.ai stands out for its ability to provide real-time transcription during meetings, making it easier for team members to stay engaged and focused. Additionally, the tool offers a searchable archive of past meetings, making it easy to find and reference important information discussed in previous meetings.

You can integrate Fireflies.ai with calendar and communication tools to streamline the meeting workflow.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Lets you create meeting clips as soundbites. Small-tier plans lack API access. Sentiment analysis. Priority support is only available to Business plan users.

Pricing

Free: No cost for up to 800 minutes of storage or seat.

No cost for up to 800 minutes of storage or seat. Pro: $10 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user per month, billed monthly.

$10 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user per month, billed monthly. Business: $19 per user per month, billed annually, or $29 per user per month, billed monthly.

$19 per user per month, billed annually, or $29 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: $39 per user per month, billed annually.

Features

Transcribe meetings across several video-conferencing apps, dialers, and audio files.

It integrates with third-party apps like Google Meet, Zoom, Teams, Webex, RingCentral, Aircall, and other platforms.

AI summaries.

Commenting and reactions.

Sembly

Sembly is an AI meeting assistant tool that can automatically attend and record Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams meetings. It can also generate transcripts, meeting notes, and insights from uploaded audio or video files. Sembly AI can help users organize and categorize meeting notes, set action items, and create summaries for easy reference and follow-up.

It offers a proxy attendance feature where it can attend a meeting on your behalf and send a message to other participants.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Multilingual. Only one workspace member for the professional plan. Multiple meeting platform support. Priority support is only available for Enterprise plan users.

Pricing

Personal: Free for up to four hours, monthly record limit, and one-hour monthly upload limit.

Free for up to four hours, monthly record limit, and one-hour monthly upload limit. Professional: $10 per month, billed annually, or $15 month-to-month.

$10 per month, billed annually, or $15 month-to-month. Team: $20 per month, billed annually, or $29 month-to-month.

$20 per month, billed annually, or $29 month-to-month. Enterprise: Custom pricing.

Features

AI meeting summaries.

Integrations with task management tools.

Automatic risk and issues recognition.

Sembly supports over 32 languages in addition to English.

Voice commands and voice identification.

How to Choose the Best AI Productivity Software for Your Business

Several factors must be considered when choosing the best AI productivity tool for your needs:

Identify the tasks or processes you want the tool to help with. AI tools are designed for different purposes, such as project management, task organization, time tracking, or communication.

Consider the features and capabilities of each tool.

Take into account the cost of the tool and whether it fits within your budget.

We selected the best AI productivity software by evaluating functionality, usability, support, and cost factors. These are all vital aspects to consider, as they impact the tool’s overall effectiveness and user experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can you use AI for work productivity?

AI can be used for work productivity in various ways, such as automating repetitive tasks, analyzing data to provide insights, managing schedules and to-do lists, and providing personalized recommendations for workflow optimization.

Can AI productivity tools integrate with existing software and platforms?

Yes, many AI productivity tools are designed to integrate with popular software and platforms, such as Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, project management tools like Asana and Trello, and communication tools like Slack and Zoom.

Are there specific AI productivity tools tailored for remote work environments?

Several AI productivity tools cater to the needs of remote workers. For instance, Fireflies.ai offers AI-powered meeting notes and transcription services, Notion uses AI to help teams collaborate and organize remote work, and ClickUp provides AI-driven automation features for project management and team communication.

Bottom Line: Top AI Productivity Tools and Software

The ability to boost workflow with AI productivity tool appear to be a boon for personal and business productivity. By leveraging artificial intelligence, organizations can also improve resource allocation, and in some cases even boost staff morale. The best AI productivity tool is a valuable asset in helping you accomplish more in less time, ultimately leading to enhanced performance and success.

The AI productivity tools we reviewed in this guide serve various purposes, so you can choose to use these top AI apps as a standalone solution or in conjunction with another tool—some of the solutions in our review even integrate with each other, giving you the best of both worlds.

