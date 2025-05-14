eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Google has launched the AI Futures Fund, a program designed to help next-gen AI founders move faster, test bolder ideas, and bring ambitious AI products to life.

According to a Google announcement, the new program offers equity investment and hands-on technical support. It also provides early access to cutting-edge AI tools like Gemini to empower startups at various growth stages and accelerate their development.

How the AI Futures Fund supports startups

The AI Futures Fund is designed for forward-thinking startups at any stage of development that are building the next-generation AI products. Google is looking for teams determined to create bold, groundbreaking innovations using the tech giant’s latest AI models.

Key resources offered by the program

Chosen startups gain structured support and sophisticated Google tools to equip them in testing ideas quickly:

Access to advanced Google DeepMind models: AI companies can develop tools using flagship models like Gemini, Imagen, and Veo.

AI companies can develop tools using flagship models like Gemini, Imagen, and Veo. Direct collaboration with Google experts: Founders receive guidance and feedback from in-house engineers, researchers, and product specialists from Google DeepMind and Google Lab throughout the development process.

Founders receive guidance and feedback from in-house engineers, researchers, and product specialists from Google DeepMind and Google Lab throughout the development process. Cloud infrastructure credits and support: AI startups are provided with Google Cloud credits and dedicated technical resources from Cloud Experts to help them build and scale efficiently.

AI startups are provided with Google Cloud credits and dedicated technical resources from Cloud Experts to help them build and scale efficiently. Potential for equity-based funding: Google may offer direct capital investment to select companies to broaden expansion and speed up AI development.

Google may offer direct capital investment to select companies to broaden expansion and speed up AI development. Flexible entry and evaluation process: Founders can apply at any time, as the fund reviews and selects participants on a rolling basis. Investment size and timing are flexible, depending on the company’s stage and alignment with the program’s goals, according to a statement to TechCrunch.

Startups already in the AI Futures Fund program

Google’s AI Futures Fund is already making an impact, with some pioneering startups collaborating to build the next wave of products powered by artificial intelligence.

Toonsutra: This leading Indian digital comic and webtoon platform is using Gemini’s translation tools to make its library accessible in multiple languages, uniting diverse audiences and expanding its reach across comic fans.

This leading Indian digital comic and webtoon platform is using Gemini’s translation tools to make its library accessible in multiple languages, uniting diverse audiences and expanding its reach across comic fans. Viggle: Known for turning photos into viral animated video, Viggle relies on Gemini’s video and audio capabilities alongside Imagen’s image generation to explore new creative possibilities.

Known for turning photos into viral animated video, Viggle relies on Gemini’s video and audio capabilities alongside Imagen’s image generation to explore new creative possibilities. Rooms: This platform for creating, playing, and sharing interactive 3D spaces gets enhanced user interaction with Gemini’s advanced audio output features. Users now have richer content interactions and experiences.

This platform for creating, playing, and sharing interactive 3D spaces gets enhanced user interaction with Gemini’s advanced audio output features. Users now have richer content interactions and experiences. Synthesia: Combining Gemini and Veo models with Google Cloud, this AI video generator enables users to make high-quality, multilingual videos featuring realistic humans and voices.

The AI Futures Fund is open to startups located anywhere Gemini is available, inviting founders eager to build the future of AI alongside Google.