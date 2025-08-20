Google Shows Off Pixel 10 Series and Pixel Watch 4

Google unveiled its Pixel 10 smartphones, Pixel Watch 4, earbuds, and accessories at its Made by Google event in New York City on Aug. 20, highlighting wireless charging compatibility and a new lineup of AI-powered tools. The launch included Pixelsnap, the company’s answer to Apple’s MagSafe chargers, marking a long-awaited partnership between Android and Qi magnetic charging.

Google Pixel 10 series connects to wireless chargers

Google’s next-generation smartphones will start to appear this month, with the versatile Pixel 10 Pro Fold scheduled for release in October.

The Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch Actua display, with a triple rear camera and 12 GB of RAM. It will be available on Aug. 28 starting at $799.

The Pixel 10 Pro adds more power, offering 16GB of RAM in either a 6.3-inch version or in 6.8 inches as the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Its triple rear camera can zoom up to 100X (compared to 20X zoom on the base model Pixel 10). The Pixel 10 Pro will be released on Aug. 28, starting at $999. The Pixel 10 Pro XL will also be available on Aug. 28, starting at $1,199.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines portability with versatility, featuring a 6.4-inch display when folded or an 8-inch display when unfolded. While using the unfolded screen, users can work on two apps at once or drag and drop to move media around the screen. It will be available on Oct. 9, starting at $1,799.

Google said the hinge, designed to last through more than a decade of folding, has been reinforced. The device is water-and-dust resistant with an IP68 rating. All Pixel 10 models can use the new line of Pixelsnap accessories.

The Google Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 both feature fitness tracking. Image: Google

Pixelsnap accessories bring Qi wireless charging

Qi2 wireless charging has been available for Apple devices since 2017, and certain Samsung phones have been able to use wireless charging since 2015. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 series is the first of the major Android-based phones to use Qi wireless charging. All of the Pixel 10 series — including the Pro Fold — can snap onto the following accessories:

The Pixelsnap Charger, which can be used with the puck flat on a surface or with a stand, provides wireless charging. ($69.99 with the stand, $39.99 without)

The Pixelsnap Ring Stand supports the phone in an adjustable standing position while charging. ($29.99)

Pixelsnap Cases let you charge the phone without removing the case. (Starting at $49.99)

The Pixel flex dual-port 67W USB-C fast charging plug charges two devices simultaneously, automatically prioritising Pixel phones. ($60)

All Pixelsnap accessories will be available starting Aug. 28.

Gemini AI on Pixel 10 adds Magic Cue shortcuts and helps choose composition in photos

All of the phones announced at the event run on Google’s Gemini generative AI on-device thanks to the Google Tensor G5 chip and the newest Gemini Nano model.

Speaking at the Made by Google event, SVP of Platforms and Devices Rick Osterloh said there has been “a lot of hype and frankly a lot of broken promises too” about AI on phones. The evocation of broken promises might have been a dig at Apple’s delays in releasing some features of Apple Intelligence or a smarter Siri.

Several new AI features are arriving with the Pixel 10 series:

Magic Cue auto-fills messages with information already present in your phone, such as telling a friend the time of a restaurant reservation.

Voice Translate translates calls in real-time to or from English with Spanish, German, Japanese, French, Hindi, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Russian and Indonesian.

Call Screen and Call Notes offer real-time transcripts for missed or declined calls and will suggest next steps based on the message.

NotebookLM now integrates with Pixel Screenshots and Recorder, automatically suggesting images that might be appropriate for the notebook.

Pixel Journal, which provides AI-generated writing prompts and comments on users’ thought patterns and progress.

Writing Tools in GBoard is another integration of that classic generative AI skill, rewriting text in different styles.

If you hum or sing into Recorder, the AI inside can produce a new music track based on your audible prompt.

Camera Coach integrates AI-generated suggestions for composition when taking pictures.

People who purchase a new Pixel 10 series phone will receive one year of Google AI Pro free with the purchase of a new Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold. (So, all of the phones except the base model.) The deal might be a smart way to get customers hooked on the video generation and other AI tools.

Pixel Buds 2A and Pro 2 bring greater sweat and water resistance

With the new phones come new earbuds to pair with them. The Pixel Buds 2a and 2 Pro connect with Google’s AI features, offer Active Noise Cancellation, IP54 sweat and water resistance, and offer up to 20 hours of listening with the charging case. Pixel Buds 2a are available for preorder today at $129, and will be in stores on October 9.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 add adaptive audio, loud noise protection, the ability to pick up calls by nodding, and Gemini Live (which adapts to noisy environments). The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available on August 28, for $229, with preorders open now.

Pixel Watch 4 comes in 41mm or 45mm versions

Google’s newest smartwatch features an elegant Actua 360 domed display and can incorporate AI features delivered by Gemini.

The Pixel Watch 4 watch face combines sleek and classic dome shapes. Image: Google

Other ways Google have spruced up the Pixel Watch 4 compared to the previous generation include:

50% longer battery life.

Advanced health and fitness tools.

SOS satellite connection.

Fast charging, with 15 minutes of charge giving 15 additional hours of use.

Loss of Pulse detection.

Pixel Watch 4 comes in two sizes, the $349 41mm or $399 45mm. Both will be in stores Oct. 9.

