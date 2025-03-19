eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Jack Dorsey’s Block (formerly Square) is making waves in AI development with GooseAI, an open-source platform designed to simplify building AI agents. The independent AI assistant launched in 2025 is seeing widespread adoption, especially with more developers showing interest than expected. Released under a permissive Apache 2.0 license for both commercial and research use, GooseAI aims to create innovative workflows by facilitating interoperability between user interfaces, AI models, and systems.

A 2025 report by Synopsys showed that 97% of commercial codebases include open-source code, and the most common reason developers choose it is because it costs less. GooseAI positions itself as a more affordable alternative to mainstream artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure providers. While its rapid adoption and versatility suggest it could be a game changer, questions remain whether it can succeed over time.

Are GooseAI’s limitations worth the savings?

This is a question you will need to answer for your organization.

GooseAI’s pay-per-request pricing model offers a more affordable alternative to other AI generation services; it claims to provide a fully managed NLP-as-a-Service with straightforward pricing and up to 70% less than its competitors. However, GooseAI’s reliance on GPT-Neo variants can limit performance in nuanced or complex scenarios, unlike advanced commercial models.

Another challenge is scaling GPT-Neo models, as they can be resource-intensive, which can potentially limit GooseAI’s ability to handle a larger number of users. Businesses relying on AI advancements might face setbacks if GooseAI fails to scale. Layoffs and project cancellations could follow, which can destabilize the broader tech sector.

Will GooseAI be a niche tool or a disruptor?

There’s a surge in open-source initiatives in the AI industry, with technology like GooseAI challenging proprietary platforms, yet, not all open-source ventures succeed.

Synopsys’ 2025 report also showed there’s an over 80% chance that applications used by your organization currently pose serious security risks due to the vulnerabilities in open-source software. Nearly all of these vulnerabilities aren’t inherently from the software but come from hidden or indirect dependencies, which you might not even realize you’re relying on.

GooseAI’s lack of proprietary models and its specialized use cases, such as code automation and workflow integration, suggest a niche role; this specialization does offer opportunities for growth and innovation, such as lowering the barrier for businesses seeking accessible, open, and affordable solutions. Block’s tech lead, Brad Axen, emphasized that GooseAI is already finding applications beyond software development and is utilizing the platform for sales analysis, content asset management, and even onboarding new hires.