Over Half of UK Adults Worried About AI’s Impact on Their Job

Over half of all adults in the UK are concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence and new technologies on their jobs, according to a recent poll. The most commonly cited concerns were significant changes to their roles or the elimination of positions altogether.

The poll of 2,600 adults, commissioned by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), revealed that anxiety is highest among early-career workers, with 62% of those aged 25 to 34 expressing concern about the impact of AI on their jobs. Their fear, which is shared across the Atlantic, is not unfounded: the value of a bachelor’s degree has dropped to a 30-year low as AI takes over entry-level work.

Furthermore, many companies, including Amazon, Duolingo, Salesforce, Shopify, and Klarna, have either reduced their headcounts after integrating AI into operations or signalled their intention to do so.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently predicted that “whole classes of jobs” will disappear in the 2030s as a result of advances in AI, which could include traditionally skilled roles such as banking. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei share this outlook.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs predicts that this era of job cuts will be short-lived, as historically, new technologies have led to the creation of new jobs.

UK government, like the US, is pushing for AI integration

Since taking office, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has focused on improving the country’s middling reputation in tech innovation. According to Stanford University’s AI index, the UK ranks third globally for AI readiness, trailing significantly behind the US and China.

However, the current government is keen for the country to be seen as a “world leader” in AI, reaping the economic and societal benefits of its use. It heavily promotes AI in its AI Opportunities Action Plan and has been deploying AI tools within the public sector to boost efficiency. The government has also publicly partnered with AI giants OpenAI and Nvidia.

Meanwhile, the government doesn’t seem to value addressing the risks and social costs of AI as much as rapid deployment. Its Action Plan was bereft of detail on safety. And, in February, it abstained from signing a global pledge promoting “open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy” AI.

The US also declined to sign the pledge. Some critics have suggested the UK’s delay in releasing its AI Safety Bill reflects alignment with the policies of President Donald Trump, whose political allies have been openly hostile to AI regulation.

Trade unions call for better protections for workers as AI is rolled out

“Left unmanaged and in the wrong hands, the AI revolution could entrench rampant inequality as jobs are degraded or displaced, and shareholders get richer,” TUC Assistant General Secretary Kate Bell said in a statement. “It’s time for an urgent and active policy response that makes sure workers are not left behind.”

The poll revealed that half of UK adults believe workers should have an equal say with businesses in how AI is developed and deployed in workplaces, and only 17% opposed. Therefore, the TUC is demanding that the government adopt a “worker-first plan” for AI integration in the country to protect the wider society.

This should include ensuring that AI research funded with public money ensures workers are supported, rather than deskilling or replacing. They also want to see workers secure a “digital dividend” of any AI productivity by having a say in decision-making, acquiring skills and training, and enjoying improved pay and working conditions.

Other demands include requiring that taxpayer investment in tech owned by private companies also strengthen the UK’s AI ecosystem, establishing guardrails to protect workers and ensure their involvement in AI-related decisions, and strengthening social security and skills systems to support job transitions and retraining.

