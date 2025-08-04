eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The college degree is losing its edge. Entry-level jobs are vanishing just as AI takes over junior tasks and between 7 to 11 million new grads in the US flood a market that no longer needs them.

New data from the Burning Glass Institute shows the value of a bachelor’s degree has dropped to a 30-year low, with unemployment among recent grads now nearing levels seen among non-graduates. As AI absorbs basic job functions that once provided entry-level experience, companies are demanding upfront expertise, leaving a large number of young degree-holders with fewer career opportunities.

AI collides with a surging graduate pipeline

The Burning Glass Institute’s new report, No Country for Young Grads, finds that artificial intelligence is accelerating a collapse in early-career hiring across white-collar sectors. As employers automate the tasks once assigned to junior staff, they are rewriting job requirements, and locking out candidates without experience.

According to the report, job postings requiring less than three years of experience have declined steeply since 2022 in AI-exposed occupations, including business operations, project management, and finance. With entry-level jobs disappearing and senior talent in demand, the career ladder no longer starts at the bottom.

This reordering comes as graduates face record underemployment. Among the class of 2023, 52% landed in roles that didn’t require a college degree. This is a sharp reversal from the assumption that higher education guarantees upward mobility.

For a growing share of new grads, there’s simply nowhere to step in.

From survival mode to strategy

The report also points to a shift that began during the pandemic, when white-collar employers learned they could sustain operations with smaller, more experienced teams, and many never returned to previous staffing levels.

Training new hires became a risk few were willing to take, and entry-level roles were quietly cut. The preference for experience hardened, even as business demand recovered.

AI has made that lean model stick. For example, a Nielsen Norman Group study found that programmers using AI tools saw a 126% boost in productivity, underscoring how automation can amplify output without expanding headcount.

There’s no going around it. Even Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that a significant portion of the company’s code — reportedly around 30% — is now generated by AI, an indication that companies might actually be redesigning modern work to need fewer people.

Are we failing the graduates? The answer depends on what we do next

What happens to entry-level work in the age of AI is still up for debate. Some industry leaders say it’s vanishing; others say it’s evolving.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, for instance, has warned that AI could wipe out around half of white-collar jobs. In his view, displacement can happen within the next one to five years.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offers a more optimistic take, however. Entry-level jobs, he argues, won’t disappear, they’ll change. What we call “entry-level” today may not exist tomorrow, but new roles will emerge, shaped by how companies adapt to AI.

The Burning Glass report doesn’t take sides in that debate; instead, it raises a harder, more urgent question: What happens if we fail to adapt at all? If companies continue to skip junior hiring, offload foundational tasks to AI, and demand experience from those with none, then yes, we might just be failing the graduates.

And the cost of that failure is more than personal; the report calls it a “massive economic inefficiency.” Whether it becomes a permanent one depends entirely on the choices made now.

Explore how AI fluency is becoming the next must-have career currency — and why it’s paying off far beyond Silicon Valley.