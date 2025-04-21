eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

In a spectacle that combined elements of science fiction and athletics, China held its first-ever humanoid robot half-marathon over the weekend, pitting machines against more than 12,000 human runners in a 13.1-mile race in the streets of Beijing.

The event, part of the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon, showcased 21 humanoid robots developed by leading Chinese robotics firms. Organizers say it was the first time such machines attempted a half-marathon alongside humans, and it served as a high-stakes tech showcase for China’s growing ambitions in robotics.

A showcase and a struggle

The race was meant to be a public demonstration of how far these machines have come — and just how far they still need to go.

“Running is a very basic ability of human beings,” said Tang Jian, chief technology officer of the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal. “Since we are making human-like robots, we want to give them as many basic human abilities as possible.”

Some robots never made it past the starting line. One failed to move at all, while another wobbled briefly before crashing into a railing, Reuters reported. Shennong, a model equipped with propellers, reportedly collapsed during the race after losing balance.

Then there was Huanhuan — the only robot in the race with a humanlike face. It began with promise but soon lost its way, veered off course, and eventually stopped moving altogether.

The star of the show

But it wasn’t all chaos. One robot, Tien Kung Ultra, emerged as the star performer.

Developed by Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, also known as X-Humanoid — a research institute backed by tech firm UBTech, electronics giant Xiaomi, and Beijing’s local government — Tien Kung Ultra completed the half-marathon in 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 42 seconds. That time is comparable to many amateur human runners.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 5-foot-9-inch, 115-pound machine ran on sneaker soles and maintained pace via wireless tracking, guided by a human running ahead.

Only one other robot, Little Rascal N2, built by Noetix Robotics, managed to finish the race with the original 3.5-hour time limit. Organizers later extended the cutoff to 4 hours and 10 minutes, allowing more robots to complete the course.

The bigger picture

The event was more than just a gimmick; it reflected China’s strategic push to become a global leader in humanoid robotics by 2027, a goal backed by government incentives like tax breaks and subsidies. Beijing officials likened the race to a motorsport competition, where engineering, navigation, and endurance take precedence over raw speed.

Spectators were both amused and amazed. “The robots are running very well, very stable … I feel I’m witnessing the evolution of robots and AI,” said He Sishu, an AI worker and attendee, in a quote reported by Reuters.

For many participants, the experience was surreal. Hang Qian, a 29-year-old Beijing resident who finished just ahead of Tien Kung Ultra, told the WSJ, “For ordinary people, a half marathon is an extremely challenging sport and everyone gets exhausted. But robots can continue on by replacing the battery.”

Looking ahead, Hang added: “In the future, there could be robots competing in cooking, rock climbing or swimming. I’m looking forward to them all.”