The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona has become a stage for the most cutting-edge innovations in the tech industry, and Lenovo is at the forefront of the revolution. With a strong emphasis on AI-driven computing, sustainability, and modular adaptability, the company has introduced a lineup of devices that redefine how we interact with technology.

This year, Lenovo’s showcase isn’t just about incremental upgrades – it’s about bold concepts and game-changing designs that push the boundaries of what’s possible. From a laptop that folds into multiple modes to a device powered entirely by solar energy, Lenovo is charting a course toward a more intelligent, adaptable, and eco-conscious future.

Here’s a closer look at Lenovo’s most exciting innovations from MWC 2025.

Business laptops get more flexible and have AI enhancements

The ThinkPad T-series has long been a business computing staple known for its durability and performance. At MWC 2025, Lenovo is introducing a convertible model with a 360-degree hinge that transitions between laptop and tablet modes. Designed for hybrid professionals, this shift reflects a broader move toward versatile work devices.

The convertible ThinkPad integrates AI-enhanced power management and security features, ensuring optimized efficiency without extra complexity. While convertibles have existed for years, their introduction to the ThinkPad T-series marks a significant evolution, showing that business laptops are adapting to modern workflows that call for mobility and flexibility.

ThinkBook concept that expands screen space

Lenovo is also exploring how screen technology can evolve. Its ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC Concept features an outward-folding 18.1-inch OLED display. It functions as a 13-inch laptop when compact, but when unfolded, it becomes a large-screen workstation. Beyond its flexible form, this concept integrates AI-powered multitasking features, such as adaptive workspace management and real-time collaboration tools. By combining hardware innovation with AI, Lenovo is experimenting with how devices can dynamically adjust to users’ needs in size and functionality.

A step toward solar-powered laptops

The Yoga Solar PC Concept introduces a high-efficiency solar panel system that generates power even in low-light conditions. Lenovo claims that 20 minutes of direct sunlight can provide an hour of video playback, a significant step toward reducing reliance on conventional charging methods.

Though still in the concept phase, this development reflects an industry-wide push for energy-efficient devices. If refined further, solar-powered computing could move beyond niche use cases and become a practical solution for mobile users looking to reduce their environmental impact.

Lenovo’s bold vision for the future

While not all of these innovations will make it to mass production in their current form, they reflect where the industry is headed. Whether it’s a business laptop that doubles as a tablet, a foldable display that expands a workspace, or a device powered by the sun, these developments suggest that the way we think about laptops and personal computing could be radically different in the near future.