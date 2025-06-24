eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Lenovo has introduced its most advanced Chromebook yet. The tech company has teamed up with Google to introduce the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14, a powerful laptop designed to deliver next-level AI performance right out of the box.

This launch signals Google’s most ambitious Chromebook AI rollout to date. According to John Maletis, vice president of ChromeOS, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 introduces “the most powerful AI capabilities on a Chromebook yet.”

A look under the hood

Lenovo’s new Chromebook uses MediaTek’s Kompanio Ultra chip, a processor specifically built for AI tasks and efficient performance, which delivers an impressive 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It’s also paired with:

A 14-inch 2K OLED display.

Dolby Atmos quad speakers.

Up to 17 hours of battery life, the longest on any Chromebook Plus.

According to Lenovo’s Benny Zhang, executive director and general manager of Chromebooks, this device is made for “an executive needing AI performance through the day, an artist wishing to create outside the studio, or an everyday user looking to browse, learn or play.”

Exclusive AI tools only available on Lenovo’s new Chromebook

While many of the new AI features will roll out across the entire Chromebook Plus lineup, some tools are exclusive to the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14, thanks to its upgraded chip.

One such feature is Smart Grouping, which leverages on-device AI to automatically sort your tabs and documents based on what you’re working on. Another feature is AI-powered image editing in the built-in Gallery app, which allows users to remove backgrounds or create custom stickers with no cloud processing required.

Google also collaborated with NASA to create exclusive Jupiter-themed wallpapers, showcasing auroras at various times of the day.

Gemini AI comes built-in

With the Chromebook Plus 14, Google is also pushing its Gemini AI platform deeper into ChromeOS. Users will find new tools that simplify tasks and make everyday work more seamless.

Among the new features:

Select to search with lens: Long press on the screen or use the screenshot tool to search anything you see, from product images to text, without leaving your current tab.

Long press on the screen or use the screenshot tool to search anything you see, from product images to text, without leaving your current tab. Text capture: Extracts text from images (such as receipts or recipes) and makes it editable, even creating calendar invites or shopping lists from handwritten notes.

Extracts text from images (such as receipts or recipes) and makes it editable, even creating calendar invites or shopping lists from handwritten notes. Help me read: The AI can now simplify dense or technical language to make information easier to understand.

The AI can now simplify dense or technical language to make information easier to understand. Quick insert key: Replacing the Caps Lock key, this shortcut allows users to generate images with AI, insert emojis, or drop in pictures directly into a doc or slide.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 is now available through Best Buy and Lenovo.com, with prices starting at $649 for the base model.

Google says every Chromebook Plus purchase in 2025, including Lenovo’s latest, comes with a 12-month free trial of Google’s AI Pro Plan, which includes Gemini Pro access, 2TB of cloud storage, and NotebookLM Pro, now built into the ChromeOS shelf.