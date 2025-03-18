eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo are advocating for AI in filmmaking – but on artists’ terms. Emphasizing that “artists need to lead the innovation,” the directors argue that AI should serve creators rather than replace them. While some fear AI will replace creativity, the Russos see it as a tool to expand storytelling, if guided by artists.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the brothers are aiming to craft AI tools specifically designed to empower artists, streamlining the creative process without replacing human input. Their approach reflects a broader change in Hollywood, where AI’s role in production remains highly contested.

The Russo brothers share a key principle to AI in filmmaking

For the Russo brothers – who directed Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame” – the future of AI in filmmaking rests on one important principle: Artists must drive the innovation. Instead of allowing corporations to dictate how AI shapes the industry, the directors believe creatives should be in control of how artificial intelligence is used. To advance this vision, they are channeling a $400 million investment into their production company, Agbo, where they plan to foster in-house AI tool development led by creative professionals.

Their Netflix film “The Electric State” proves their stance, with AI being used in minor voice modulation while keeping core creative decisions in human hands. Joe Russo downplayed its significance, comparing it to something “any 10-year-old could do after watching a TikTok video,” but admitted that the technology’s role in Hollywood is growing.

Hollywood’s growing AI adoption

In September 2024, Lionsgate became the first major studio to partner with AI firm Runway, developing a custom AI model trained on its film and television content. This collaboration gave filmmakers access to AI-powered tools for cinematic video generation and visual effects, supercharging pre- and post-production. It shows that major studios are no longer waiting on the sidelines — they are actively establishing AI’s place in the future of entertainment.

As AI adoption grows in Hollywood, Oscar-nominated films are using artificial intelligence for enhancements. “The Brutalist,” for example, applied AI to refine Hungarian accents, while “Emilia Pérez” altered vocal performances.

Is AI in film a threat, a tool, or the new normal?

As top studios like Lionsgate and renowned directors like the Russo brothers embrace AI’s potential, the film industry is walking a fine line between innovation and preservation — how that balance is struck could determine the direction of filmmaking.