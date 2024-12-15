eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The spotlight is once again on Microsoft data scraping after allegations surfaced suggesting that user-generated content from Word and Excel might be used to train the company’s AI systems. While Microsoft has denied these claims, stating that customer data from its Microsoft 365 (M365) apps is not used for large language model (LLM) training, the controversy has sparked critical discussions around data privacy, consent, and corporate transparency.

Is Your Data at Risk?

The controversy stems from Microsoft’s default activation of a feature labeled “connected experiences.” This setting enables functionalities such as co-authoring and editing suggestions, but it also raised concerns about whether the content you type into Word or Excel could be collected for AI model development. Critics argue that enabling such a feature by default blurs the lines of user consent.

For users who wish to disable the Microsoft data scraping feature, there’s an opt-out process:

Open Microsoft Word or Excel. Go to File > Options. Select Trust Center > Trust Center Settings. Click Privacy Options > Optional Connected Experiences and uncheck the box.

A warning will follow, reminding you that opting out might disable certain features, leaving users feeling cornered. This lack of an intuitive process reinforces concerns about whether opting in should have been the default in the first place.

Microsoft’s Response: Clarifications With Caveats

Beyond its initial denials, Microsoft issued a clarifying statement in response to the uproar that said, “In the M365 apps, we do not use customer data to train LLMs.”

However, critics argue this assurance is insufficient—the “connected experiences” feature still involves sending user data to the cloud, albeit for functionality purposes rather than AI training. Moreover, its Services Agreement includes a clause granting the company “a worldwide, royalty-free intellectual property license to use Your Content.”

If you’re concerned about how Microsoft handles your data, in addition to disabling optional connected experiences using the process outlined above, you can regularly review privacy settings in your M365 apps and stay informed about changes to Microsoft’s privacy policies.

Is the Opt-Out Process Sufficient?

As Microsoft defends its practices and users navigate privacy settings, the incident underscores a critical issue. Does Microsoft collect data ethically and transparently, or is it time for a paradigm shift in tech data usage? For consumers, the debate highlights the importance of vigilance in an AI-driven world, where privacy is often an afterthought.

As more companies integrate AI into their products, safeguarding user consent must remain a priority.

