A mysterious AI image generator called Red Panda has taken the Artificial Analysis Text-to-Image Arena by storm. The arena is a kind of interactive testing ground for models. Users blindly evaluate images generated by different AI tools in response to the same prompt based on overall quality, lack of artifacts, and how closely they match the original prompts. Users vote for their favorite without knowing which AI model generated each image, creating a crowd-sourced ranking system.

Red Panda has emerged as a standout leader, boasting an impressive 72 percent Arena Win Rate and an Elo score of 1172—a substantial 40 points ahead of the next-best model, Black Forest Labs’ FLUX 1.1 [pro]. And now we know why. The mystery AI is Recraft V3’s impressive new “red_panda” model professional design AI tool.

Unmasking the Mystery: Red Panda’s Secret to Success

What sets Recraft V3 apart is its rather unique ability to generate images of any size and length of text. “This feature sets it apart from others,” Recraft said in its product marketing. “While very few models can offer similar capabilities, they still can’t match Recraft’s ability to generate long texts within an image.”

Outperforming major industry players like DALLE 3, Midjourney v6, Stable Diffusion 3, and FLUX.1 [pro], Recraft V3 represents a huge leap forward in AI image generation. The model offers improved image generation capabilities compared to Recraft’s previous versions, and it can generate long texts within images—a feature that separates it from competitors.

Curious users can experience the Red Panda phenomenon by visiting the Text-to-Image Arena. The process is simple: select the image that best matches the given prompt. After voting, you’ll see which models were used and which you preferred. Keep in mind that Red Panda doesn’t appear in every round, so patience may be required to encounter this top-performing model.

“We don’t just want users to just enter a prompt and see what comes out,” Recraft founder and CEO Anna Veronika Dorogush said. “Our goal is to help designers realize the exact result they have in mind. Recraft gives designers enhanced control over their work, enabling them to deliver projects that align perfectly with their creative vision. We are committed to making Recraft the essential, daily tool for every designer.”

For designers and AI enthusiasts eager to test this breakthrough technology, the Text-to-Image Arena offers an interesting opportunity to experience Red Panda firsthand. As AI image generation and generative AI in general continue to grow and change, Recraft V3 appears to be setting a new standard in the field.