eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

AI demand is driving an increased need for data center capacity that is already outstripping the supply. According to research firm Omdia, the installed power capacity of data centers needs to reach 170 GW by 2030, of which almost 50 percent will be for AI data centers. Achieving that target requires doubling data center power capacity compared to a few years ago.

“As more power is dedicated to AI, the share of worldwide electricity in the data center is rising sharply,” said Vladimir Galabov, Research Director of Cloud and Data Center at Omdia.“New data centers are optimizing their physical infrastructure for AI.” Demand will only continue to grow as more AI companies look to power their technology.

One area of optimization is shifting a significant portion of computing power to the edge. Accordingly, Duos Technologies just acquired three new edge data centers (EDCs) destined for the Texas market. Accu-Tech built the EDCs, which are ready for deployment wherever they are needed. The company plans to provide 15 more by the end of 2025.

The three EDCs will be operated by a Duos subsidiary known as Duos Edge AI. They will provide low-latency, high-speed internet access that can be tailored for remote districts that currently lack the capability to process AI data. Schools and public institutions in Texas are among the likely beneficiaries. The goal is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities and rural industries by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions.

“These three EDCs are expected to go live by the end of Q1 2025, marking a significant step forward in the Texas digital transformation,” said Doug Recker, president of Duos Edge AI. “By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, these EDC solutions expand capabilities at the network edge.”

AI is already exposing the limitations of current data center infrastructure. According to the Uptime Institute, the average size of data center racks is less than 10 kW. AI demands far more power than that. The latest GPUs, AI applications, and networking infrastructure are hungry for more. Rack densities in AI data centers are surging. Duos Edge AI can provide 100 kW per cabinet or more, as well as a deployment within 90 days, and positioning its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices. This is significantly closer than traditional data centers.

The Texas economy is booming. Unlike other areas of the country, it offers abundant access to energy. Thus, the Lone Star State’s IT sector is very much on the ascendancy. These EDCs are likely to be gobbled up quickly.

Read our guide to understanding AI energy consumption for more on this growing issue.