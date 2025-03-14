eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Research reveals that popular AI tools, including ChatGPT and Perplexity, display distinct personality traits, influencing how they communicate.

According to an analysis from Online DISC Profile, AI tools aren’t just efficient — they bring different attitudes to the table. Some are confident go-getters, while others maintain a steady and reserved approach. As businesses increasingly rely on AI, experts suggest pairing AI personalities with specific tasks for maximum effectiveness.

AI tools can be bossy, cautious, or somewhere in between

Researchers from Online DISC Profile subjected the top AI tools through the DISC personality test, yielding surprising results. ChatGPT and CoPilot demonstrated confident, decisive responses, while Gemini and DeepSeek displayed a more patient, thoughtful style. Perplexity, on the other hand, blended confidence with a friendly, people-oriented approach.

Here are personalities of each AI tool:

ChatGPT: Bold, energetic, and decisive, but can come off as a little pushy.

CoPilot: Confident with a take-charge attitude and sense of urgency.

Gemini: Calm, consistent, and analytical. Avoids conflict and prefers stability.

DeepSeek: Focused and steady. Priorizes structure and harmony.

Perplexity: Charismatic and engaging, great at communicating but not big on details.

This means that the AI drafting emails or responding to inquiries isn’t just generating text based on algorithms — it’s also bringing its unique flair to the conversation. So if a chatbot sounds too assertive or oddly cautious, it’s not a glitch — it’s just its built-in personality.

The right AI for the right task

Just as marketing teams wouldn’t be assigned accounting work, not every AI tool is suited for the same tasks. Considering which AI personalities align best with particular tasks can lead to more effective applications.

For instance, when crafting a persuasive pitch, ChatGPT and CoPilot are excellent choices due to their confident tone.

On the other hand, Gemini and DeepSeek may be more effective for drafting carefully worded responses to a sensitive email. Meanwhile, Perplexity’s social and engaging personality makes it ideal for tasks that require connection, such as composing friendly emails and marketing content.

Making AI personalities work effectively

While there’s no scientific consensus that AI models possess personalities, recognizing their inherent tendencies can be an advantage. Artificial intelligence doesn’t have to be human to assist like one — or to sound like one. By leveraging these distinct styles, businesses can optimize the best AI chatbot for specific tasks — streamlining workflows, enhancing communications, and improving AI-assisted interactions.