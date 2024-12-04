eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Nvidia plans to launch its Jetson Thor platform in the first half of 2025, setting the stage for a new era in humanoid robotics. Built to handle the heavy processing needs of advanced AI, Jetson Thor is designed to help robots interact more naturally with people and their surroundings. Jetson Thor is the latest addition to Nvidia’s Jetson platform, a line of compact computers built for AI applications. While earlier versions were used in drones and smart home devices, Jetson Thor is all about robotics. It takes advantage of advancements in artificial intelligence—machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing, for example—to give robots the ability to “see,” learn, and adapt to the world around them.

A Technology Partner, Not a Robot Maker

Instead of building robots, Nvidia is focusing on being the brains behind robots that others build. The company partners with manufacturers like Siemens and Universal Robots to provide the computing power robots need to function. This approach allows Nvidia to support a wide range of robotics companies rather than competing directly in hardware production.

Nvidia is already supplying its technology to Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, which is expected to go into limited production in 2025 for use in Tesla’s factories. This partnership highlights Nvidia’s role in advancing robotics without stepping into the manufacturing space.

Big Potential, Big Challenges

Even with all the robotics progress, don’t expect robots to be everywhere by 2025. According to Deepu Talla, Nvidia’s VP of Robotics and Edge Computing, there’s still work to do. Better sensors, more refined software, and conversations around ethics are all part of what’s needed to get robots ready for the real world.

“We’re providing a platform for robots,” Talla said, pointing to partnerships with robot manufacturers like Siemens and Universal Robots. “We are not building a robot.”

Humanoid robots have many potential uses, from helping in factories and hospitals to assisting at home. Countries like China are moving fast in this space, partly to address labor shortages. Nvidia’s focus on providing the technology behind these robots lets it play a big role in shaping this field while leaving the hardware to the experts.

With Jetson Thor, Nvidia aims to create robots that work more seamlessly with people and handle more complex tasks. But integrating robots into everyday life isn’t just about the technology—it’s about ensuring they truly add value without creating new problems along the way. For example, businesses are starting to use AI agents to handle customer service tasks, either completely replacing human reps or working alongside them. Companies can improve customer satisfaction and make their customer service teams more efficient by figuring out how to best use these AI agents.