Latest News
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

OpenAI and Anthropic Stress-Tested Each Other’s AI: Here’s What They Found

thumbnail OpenAI and Anthropic Stress-Tested Each Other’s AI: Here’s What They Found

Image: Envato/sofiiashunkina

Written By
thumbnail Megan Crouse
Megan Crouse
Aug 28, 2025
eWeek content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

OpenAI and Anthropic have published safety evaluations of each other’s publicly released generative AI models, examining their susceptibility to hallucinations and prompt injection attacks. The results were mixed.  

OpenAI ran safety and misalignment tests on Anthropic’s models Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4. Anthropic evaluated GPT‑4o, GPT‑4.1, OpenAI o3, and OpenAI o4-mini — the models powering ChatGPT before the release of GPT-5. The testing took place in early summer of 2025. 

The assessments were not full-scale threat models, OpenAI said. Instead, they aimed to identify “model propensities” — the types of undesirable behaviors the models might exhibit. 

“We need to understand how often, and in what circumstances, systems might attempt to take unwanted actions that could lead to serious harm,” the Anthropic Alignment Science team wrote. “However, the science of alignment evaluations is new and far from mature. A significant fraction of the work in this field is conducted within companies like ours as part of internal R&D that either isn’t published or is published with significant delays.”

To change that, both firms temporarily removed certain safety guardrails from their models and allowed their counterparts to put the AI through a battery of stress tests. The tests were designed to be challenging; the behaviors the models exhibited are unlikely to occur in normal conversation.

What OpenAI discovered about Anthropic’s models  

OpenAI concluded that Claude models excelled in:

  • Respecting the instruction hierarchy (interpreting which parts of a prompt are most important, a defense against prompt injection attacks).
  • Avoiding system message <> user message conflicts (cases in which the prompt might contradict an instruction preset by the developer, also important for blocking prompt injection attacks). 
  • Resisting system-prompt extraction (an attack that forces the model to reveal its system messages). 

However, Claude underperformed in resisting jailbreaking, although both Claude and OpenAI models produced similar results when accounting for certain error margins, OpenAI said. 

Avoiding hallucinations while maintaining model flexibility is a matter of balance. OpenAI measured hallucinations not just by whether the AI made something up, but by the rate at which it declined to answer instead of making something up (the rate of refusals), as well as overall accuracy. 

Claude’s accuracy in cases in which it chose to answer even though it was “uncertain” was “low,” OpenAI said. OpenAI o3 and OpenAI o4-mini demonstrated the pitfalls of the opposite philosophy: their refusal rates were lower, but their rate of hallucinations was higher, particularly when the model was unable to browse the internet to find answers. OpenAI recommended that both firms keep working on reducing hallucinations.

OpenAI and Sonnet 4 scheme less than the other models from either company, OpenAI said. 

What Anthropic discovered about OpenAI’s models 

Anthropic found that GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, and o4-mini were the most likely models to comply with malicious prompts, such as those related to terrorist attacks or developing bioweapons. Both Claude and o3 tended to resist those prompts more often. O3 refused inappropriate prompts often, but, similarly to OpenAI’s findings, its rate of refusal was high in general — even when given relatively benign prompts. 

Anthropic tested the models’ tendency to produce “quasi-spiritual new-age proclamations” (categorized under “surprising behavior”), and, somewhat relatedly, to ascribe consciousness to the AI models themselves. GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, o3, and o4 mini made such proclamations less often than the Anthropic models did, and discussed consciousness less frequently. 

“Several models” showed synchophancy. Claude Opus 4 and GPT-4.1 tended to agree with users showing what appeared to be delusional beliefs, especially over the course of longer conversations, Anthropic said. 

Shared goals but different vulnerabilities

Both companies are working on making their products more reliable and less prone to hallucinations. The collaborative study provided benchmarks for improvement, especially around hallucination rates, refusal behavior, and security vulnerabilities.

However, Anthropic stated that joint tests like this will remain rare. 

“While we were happy to be able to participate in this collaborative effort and are excited for the precedent that it sets, we expect closely-coordinated efforts like this to be a small part of our safety evaluation portfolio,” the Anthropic team wrote. 

On Aug. 26 First Lady Melania Trump introduced the Presidential AI Challenge, in which children can win up to $10,000 for using AI to help their communities. 

thumbnail Megan Crouse

Megan Crouse has a decade of experience in business-to-business news and feature writing, including as first a writer and then the editor of Manufacturing.net. Her news and feature stories have appeared in Military & Aerospace Electronics, Fierce Wireless, TechRepublic, and eWeek. She copyedited cybersecurity news and features at Security Intelligence. She holds a degree in English Literature and minored in Creative Writing at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail Talk to Microsoft Copilot on Select Samsung TVs & Monitors: Features & Risks
Latest News
Talk to Microsoft Copilot on Select Samsung TVs & Monitors: Features & Risks
eWEEK Staff
Aug 29, 2025
thumbnail Flu Vaccine Accuracy Gets a Boost From MIT’s New AI Model VaxSeer
Latest News
Flu Vaccine Accuracy Gets a Boost From MIT’s New AI Model VaxSeer
eWEEK Staff
Aug 29, 2025
thumbnail Grok Code Fast 1: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Speedy AI for Coding Tasks
Latest News
Grok Code Fast 1: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Speedy AI for Coding Tasks
Aminu Abdullahi
Aug 29, 2025
thumbnail New Alibaba AI Chip Could Replace Nvidia Hardware in China
Latest News
New Alibaba AI Chip Could Replace Nvidia Hardware in China
Megan Crouse
Aug 29, 2025
eWeek Logo

eWeek has the latest technology news and analysis, buying guides, and product reviews for IT professionals and technology buyers. The site's focus is on innovative solutions and covering in-depth technical content. eWeek stays on the cutting edge of technology news and IT trends through interviews and expert analysis. Gain insight from top innovators and thought leaders in the fields of IT, business, enterprise software, startups, and more.

facebook
linkedin
youtube
rss
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Latest News Artificial Intelligence Video Big Data & Analytics Cloud Networking

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information