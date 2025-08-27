Latest News
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

Melania Trump Introduces Presidential AI Challenge: Here’s Who is Eligible to Participate

thumbnail Melania Trump Introduces Presidential AI Challenge: Here’s Who is Eligible to Participate

Melania Trump introduces the Presidential AI Challenge in a video on X on Aug. 26. Screenshot: TechRepublic

Written By
thumbnail Megan Crouse
Megan Crouse
Aug 27, 2025
eWeek content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

First Lady Melania Trump has introduced the Presidential AI Challenge, a nationwide contest for grades K-12 designed to familiarize children with generative AI technology. While details vary by age group, all participants are required to develop a generative AI solution that addresses a community issue.

Educators can also participate, as long as they meet the Presidential AI Challenge’s eligibility requirements

Registration for the Presidential AI Challenge is open. All projects must be completed by January 20, 2026, at 11:59 PM local time, with state champions named in March. The National Championships will be judged from June 7 to 10, 2026. Participants will have access to information sessions, mentorship, and office hours.

National winners can take home up to $10,000 

Competitive participation is optional but rewarded through incentives, including:

  • Cloud credits and other resources from corporate partners to foster youth participation in AI initiatives. 
  • A Presidential Certificate of Achievement for State Champion winners.
  • A three-day in-person showcase in Washington, D.C., for selected Regional winners.
  • $10,000 per group for the elementary students or per individual for the older students who are named National Champions.  

Challenge aims to strengthen America’s AI workforce 

“Just as America once led the world into the skies, we are poised to lead again, this time in the age of AI,” Melania Trump said in a video post on X

The initiative follows President Donald Trump’s executive order — Advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education for American Youth — signed five months ago. The order has “the goal of maintaining America’s global dominance in this technological revolution for future generations,” according to the AI Challenge website

The competition is designed not only to boost AI literacy but also to prepare students for a labor market increasingly shaped by AI tools and systems. According to some studies, AI skills are in high demand and pay well. However, the capabilities of generative AI may make it more challenging to secure some entry-level positions

Like other internet-connected services, generative AI can expose children to sexualized content or parasocial relationships, warned 44 US attorneys general in an open letter on Aug. 25. 

thumbnail Megan Crouse

Megan Crouse has a decade of experience in business-to-business news and feature writing, including as first a writer and then the editor of Manufacturing.net. Her news and feature stories have appeared in Military & Aerospace Electronics, Fierce Wireless, TechRepublic, and eWeek. She copyedited cybersecurity news and features at Security Intelligence. She holds a degree in English Literature and minored in Creative Writing at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail Claude-for-Chrome Pilot: Anthropic Takes Cautious Step Into AI Browser Wars
Latest News
Claude-for-Chrome Pilot: Anthropic Takes Cautious Step Into AI Browser Wars
Aminu Abdullahi
Aug 27, 2025
thumbnail Can AI Predict the Future? The Answer is… Kinda
Latest News
Can AI Predict the Future? The Answer is… Kinda
Grant Harvey
Aug 27, 2025
thumbnail Gemini 2.5 Flash: Google’s New AI Image Editor (AKA Nano-Banana) is Here
Latest News
Gemini 2.5 Flash: Google’s New AI Image Editor (AKA Nano-Banana) is Here
Grant Harvey
Aug 27, 2025
thumbnail Will Smith Faces Backlash Over Alleged Use of AI-Generated Crowds in Videos
Latest News
Will Smith Faces Backlash Over Alleged Use of AI-Generated Crowds in Videos
eWEEK Staff
Aug 27, 2025
eWeek Logo

eWeek has the latest technology news and analysis, buying guides, and product reviews for IT professionals and technology buyers. The site's focus is on innovative solutions and covering in-depth technical content. eWeek stays on the cutting edge of technology news and IT trends through interviews and expert analysis. Gain insight from top innovators and thought leaders in the fields of IT, business, enterprise software, startups, and more.

facebook
linkedin
youtube
rss
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Latest News Artificial Intelligence Video Big Data & Analytics Cloud Networking

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information