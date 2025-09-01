Latest News
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

OpenAI’s 13 Essential Realtime Prompting Tips

thumbnail OpenAI’s 13 Essential Realtime Prompting Tips
Written By
thumbnail Grant Harvey
Grant Harvey
Sep 1, 2025
eWeek content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

OpenAI released its full playbook for prompting gpt-realtime, and it turns out voice AI needs totally different techniques than text models. Here are the game-changing tactics.

Essential Realtime prompting techniques

  • Structure your prompt with clear sections: In this order: Role & Objective, Personality & Tone, Tools, Conversation Flow, Safety & Escalation.
  • Bullets beat paragraphs: Short bullet points outperform long paragraphs for instruction following.
  • Use ALL CAPS for key rules: Capitalizing important instructions makes them stand out
  • Convert conditional logic to plain text: Instead of “IF x > 3 THEN ESCALATE,” write “IF MORE THAN THREE FAILURES, THEN ESCALATE.”
  • Add tool call preambles: Have the model say “I’m checking that now” before calling functions.
  • Control language drift: Pin responses to target languages to prevent unwanted switching.
  • Handle unclear audio: Give explicit instructions for background noise and partial words.
  • Use sample phrases: Provide examples that show style without being repetitive.
  • Add variety rules: The model follows sample phrases so closely that you need explicit variety instructions, or it will sound like a broken record. For example: “Do not repeat the same sentence twice.”
  • Include pronunciation guides: For example, “Pronounce ‘SQL’ as ‘sequel’“ (so adding the phonetic pronunciation) for brand terms.
  • Read numbers character-by-character: For phone numbers, codes, etc.
  • Use LLMs to review your prompts: Meta-prompt to identify conflicts and ambiguity in what you write.
  • Iterate relentlessly: Be prepared to test many small variations — swapping individual words, trying different phrasings for the same instruction, adjusting sentence structure, etc.

Our favorite insight: That last point. Small word swaps like “inaudible” to “unintelligible” can dramatically improve performance. Like GPT-5, the model is incredibly sensitive to precise wording in ways that most text models aren’t.

For more specifics about these Realtime prompting tips, read OpenAI’s full playbook. For details about Realtime API’s new features and the gpt-realtime model, read eWeek’s news coverage.

Editor’s note: This content originally ran in a newsletter from our sister publication, The Neuron. Read all of the prompt tips featured in The Neuron newsletters sent in August. To read more from The Neuron, sign up for its newsletter.

thumbnail Grant Harvey

Grant Harvey is the daily writer of The Neuron, a TechnologyAdvice AI newsletter for non-technical people. He spends his days analyzing AI tools and the industry-at-large, then breaking them down in a language understandable by anyone.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail Nvidia Made Every Robot 7x Smarter and Way More Expensive
Latest News
Nvidia Made Every Robot 7x Smarter and Way More Expensive
Grant Harvey
Sep 1, 2025
thumbnail Talk to Microsoft Copilot on Select Samsung TVs & Monitors: Features & Risks
Latest News
Talk to Microsoft Copilot on Select Samsung TVs & Monitors: Features & Risks
eWEEK Staff
Aug 29, 2025
thumbnail Flu Vaccine Accuracy Gets a Boost From MIT’s New AI Model VaxSeer
Latest News
Flu Vaccine Accuracy Gets a Boost From MIT’s New AI Model VaxSeer
eWEEK Staff
Aug 29, 2025
thumbnail Grok Code Fast 1: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Speedy AI for Coding Tasks
Latest News
Grok Code Fast 1: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Speedy AI for Coding Tasks
Aminu Abdullahi
Aug 29, 2025
eWeek Logo

eWeek has the latest technology news and analysis, buying guides, and product reviews for IT professionals and technology buyers. The site's focus is on innovative solutions and covering in-depth technical content. eWeek stays on the cutting edge of technology news and IT trends through interviews and expert analysis. Gain insight from top innovators and thought leaders in the fields of IT, business, enterprise software, startups, and more.

facebook
linkedin
youtube
rss
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Latest News Artificial Intelligence Video Big Data & Analytics Cloud Networking

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information