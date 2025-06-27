eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

On The New York Times’ Hard Fork Live, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called the company’s relationship with Microsoft “wonderfully good” despite reports of tension, while also pushing back on a lawsuit from the Times over user data.

Joined by COO Brad Lightcap, Altman also addressed AI’s impact on the workforce and the need for more adaptable regulation. The discussion touched on Meta’s recruitment tactics, Anthropic’s predictions of widespread job loss, and issues such as AI’s use in mental health support and safety risks.

Altman and Lightcap lay it all out

At the event, Altman and Lightcap fielded questions that stretched beyond headlines and corporate drama. The duo offered insight into OpenAI’s technical challenges, philosophical outlook on the future of artificial intelligence, and how the AI giant is tackling everything from geopolitical conversations to hardware ambitions.

Clash with The New York Times

The interview began with immediate tension as Altman publicly challenged The Times’ legal stance in its copyright lawsuit against OpenAI. He criticized the demand to retain user logs even in private mode, despite user deletion requests, as a fundamental threat to privacy. Calling it “something we feel strongly about,” Altman used the Times’ own stage to draw a hard line around what he sees as core ethical boundaries for AI.

Microsoft tensions and Meta’s recruitment strategy

Responding to reports of friction, Altman called OpenAI’s relationship with Microsoft “wonderfully good” and noted a recent “super nice call” with CEO Satya Nadella. He acknowledged some flashpoints but emphasized long-term mutual value.

When asked whether Mark Zuckerberg truly believes in superintelligence or is using it as a recruiting tactic, Lightcap joked, “I think he believes he’s super intelligent.” He and Altman followed with a light response to Meta’s recent hiring efforts: “We’re feeling good.”

ChatGPT’s hallucinations

Altman acknowledged that GPT-4’s 03 model is a bit worse than 01, citing an increase in hallucinations. He said improving reliability in the next versions is a priority and that future AI models will correct these issues.

OpenAI’s hardware plans

The CEO confirmed collaboration with Jony Ive’s firm on hardware, describing the goal as building ambient, context-aware devices. These wouldn’t rely on screens but function as AI companions integrated into users’ daily environments.

Anthropic’s job-loss forecast

Altman pushed back on Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s claim that AI could eliminate 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs within five years. He said such predictions ignore how slowly societal change occurs and argued that entry-level workers may actually benefit most.

AI’s mental health risks

According to Altman, OpenAI intervenes in sensitive conversations and tries to direct users toward professional help, but admitted, “we haven’t yet figured out how a warning gets through” to users at risk of psychotic breaks.

Talks with Trump and the AI regulations

President Donald Trump “really gets” the technology, as per Altman, who described their talks as “very productive” and credited Trump with supporting AI development through infrastructure and permitting reforms.

On AI policies, he advocated for flexible, adaptive regulation that evolves in tandem with the technology. He warned that rigid, long-lasting laws would struggle to keep up with AI’s accelerating capabilities, and expressed skepticism about whether policymakers are equipped to move fast enough.

OpenAI’s momentum is unmatched, with no signs of slowing down

OpenAI is operating at a velocity few in tech can rival. It’s straddling lawsuits, hardware ventures, global policy talks, and AI model rollouts, all while drawing headlines almost daily. The pressure is high, but the playbook is unforgiving: stay ahead, or become history.

